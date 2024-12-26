Rarely does Disney give a glimpse into the future of its iconic princesses beyond their respective movies, but one in particular remains an exception to the rule — Ariel from The Little Mermaid. After her first journey under the sea was such a big success, the House of Mouse created a direct-to-video follow-up in 2000 titled The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea that depicted her as a mother with a young daughter named Melody who longs for the sea despite her parents' warnings. The film saw the return of Jodi Benson to her iconic role as Ariel, with another prolific voice actress, Tara Strong, joining her as Melody. For Benson, it proved to be more meaningful than just another project singing along as the former mermaid though, instead serving as the right movie at the right time amid her step into motherhood.

During a panel at Fan Expo San Francisco hosted by Collider's Taylor Gates, Benson was asked about the times in the studio that stood out to her, particularly as Ariel. She's been the voice of the titular Little Mermaid for over 35 years now, from other film appearances and shorts to other media like video games. Her efforts saw her inducted as a Disney Legend in 2011 and earned her a live-action appearance in a cameo role for the new Little Mermaid last year, letting her interact with Halle Bailey's Ariel. Of course, she's done far more beyond the sea, appearing in Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3, as well as Enchanted, The Loud House, Batman Beyond, and video games like Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and Grandia II.

For the most part, Benson simply enjoys being in the booth and recording no matter the project, but Return to the Sea became a standout for her because she was expecting a child of her own at the time. It felt like both she and Ariel were entering new stages of their lives. Moreover, the movie became a moment for her to revisit years later after her daughter was born for a "full-circle" moment in which they performed one of the duets, "For a Moment," together:

"I think for me, any time I'm in the studio, I'm enjoying the project that I'm doing, and I don't really compare them to the other ones. Once I'm doing Ariel and I'm in the zone with Ariel, whatever the project is, I'm loving it and having a blast. I think doing Return to the Sea with Tara was really special because it was, of course, our first Disney princess that has grown up and has become a mother. And that was very special, and I was also very pregnant with our daughter Delaney while I was recording with Tara on that beautiful music. And then recently, my daughter and I did that duet, and debuted it at Epcot at Disney for a concert. So that was again, kind of a full circle, surreal moment. To be a mother carrying a child, singing a duet with a new lovely actress playing my daughter, that was a really fun time in the studio. But any time in the studio doing Ariel, it's a lot of fun."

'The Little Mermaid II' Remains a Standout Direct-to-Video Sequel

Beyond the personal connection to Benson and her daughter, Return to the Sea is also considered one of the better Disney direct-to-video sequels. The home releases are a mixed bag overall, but the film has plenty of reasons for at least one revisit, including the performance by Strong as Ariel's similarly strong-willed daughter. It also boasts plenty of returning talents from the original, with the legendary Pat Carroll once again being a standout as Ursula's equally wicked sister, Morgana. Also starring are Kenneth Mars as King Triton, Samuel E. Wright as Sebastian, Rob Paulsen as Prince Eric, and Buddy Hackett in his final film role as Scuttle.

The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea can currently be found on Disney+. The streamer also plays host to the 2008 prequel, The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning, as well as both the original film and its live-action remake, meaning there's enough content for an entire Little Mermaid marathon for those who wish to go back under the sea.

