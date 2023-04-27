While anyone who has seen The Little Mermaid knows Ursula had the power to take away Ariel's voice, did you know her powers reach far beyond the limits of the silver screen? Or at least, that's what Alamo Drafthouse would have you believe in their new Don't Talk PSA, which Collider is excited to exclusively premiere today.

The short clip features the film's stars Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, and Melissa McCarthy, who plays the sea witch Ursula, reminding Alamo Drafthouse patrons not to talk or use their phones during the film they're about to watch. But theirs is no mere reminder, as Bailey warns the audience that a failure to follow the rules will result in McCarthy stealing their voices. The pair then demonstrate McCarthy's formidable new skill, using Bailey as the subject.

In addition to Bailey and McCarthy, The Little Mermaid boasts an absolutely star-studded cast that will help bring the Disney classic to life, including Javier Bardem as King Triton, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and Simone Ashley as one of Ariel's sisters. While the film is still expected to hit all the familiar beats audiences love from the original, there will also be plenty of new things for the audience to discover during the film's record-breaking runtime.

Image via Disney

One change audiences can expect is all of the iconic songs, as well as all-new tracks penned by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda. Working alongside legendary composer Alan Menken, whose work with Disney includes Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, Miranda said his primary interest in signing on to the project was making sure the musical integrity remained intact. As he told Empire magazine in an interview: "Happy to write new lyrics if they need them. And if they don't, I won't. I do not want to shoehorn in a song that no-one wants to sit through, because they want to get to 'Under The Sea' already."

The Little Mermaid Tickets On Sale Now

In addition to the new PSA, Alamo Drafthouse also announced that they would be releasing a limited edition sketchbook with artwork from Tom Whalen that includes a bonus sticker sheet, available while supplies last for patrons who pre-order their tickets before May 4. With tickets on sale now, it won't be long until audiences around the world can take that much awaited trip under the sea.

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters on May 26. Check out the new PSA below: