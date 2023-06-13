Disney has new plans for The Little Mermaid, after releasing the Halle Bailey-led live-action remake of its classic title recently, the house of the Mouse now has greenlit a new animated series for preschoolers, Disney Junior’s Ariel, Variety has reported. This is easily among the biggest announcements coming out of this year’s ongoing Annecy Animation Festival.

The new series will follow a young Ariel and will feature many fan-favorite characters like King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian, and Flounder, as well as add some exciting new characters. The animated series will be set in the fantastical Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica and will see the titular princess having an unending curiosity about the world around her as she continues to collect land treasure. When Ariel is filled with joy her mermaid tail, “changes colors depending on her emotions, lights up and shimmers,” reveals the synopsis adding,

“Full of charm, big ideas, and a powerful voice, Disney Junior’s Ariel is coming into her own, learning how to discover and appreciate the world around her and use her voice to inspire others.”

The Team Behind Disney Junior’s Ariel

“For more than 30 years, the story of ‘The Little Mermaid’ has been beloved by audiences all over the world,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. Adding, “It brings me so much joy to be able to introduce our new Disney Junior version of Ariel to preschoolers everywhere.” The story of The Little Mermaid indeed has inspired generations which only adds to the charm of the animated feature. The studio has been long working on updating its classic fairytales for a more contemporary audience and it’ll be interesting to see how it's achieved with the new animated series.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

RELATED: Are Kids' Movies Getting Too Long?

The multicultural diversity of the Caribbean will be highlighted in the animated series through music, food, festivals, fashion, language, and folklore. Dr. Patricia Saunders, professor of English and hemispheric Caribbean studies and director of graduate studies at the University of Miami will serve as the cultural consultant on the series along with Sean Skeete, chair of Berklee College of Music’s ensemble department, as the Caribbean music consultant.

“As we were developing ‘Disney Junior’s Ariel,’ we knew that we wanted to create an atmosphere that was vibrant and magical and showcased our young Ariel’s imagination, which, like our preschool audience watching at home, is as big as the sea,” said Alyssa Sapire, senior vice president of development, series, and strategy for Disney Junior. Disney Junior’s Ariel is set to debut on Disney platforms worldwide in 2024.