There have been so many great family adventures that have graced the big screen so far this Summer. However, none have been as iconic or culturally impactful as Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The Rob Marshall-directed film starring Halle Bailey as the classic Disney Princess has made a big splash at the box office since its release in late May. There was so much marketing and merchandise unveiled leading up to the remake's debut. Now just when you thought the waters were calm, Funko has taken Disney fans under the sea one last time with a new Ariel San Diego Comic Con exclusive Pop.

The SDCC figure sees Ariel in her mermaid form swimming on a clear stand. While we’d received a whole Funko Pop line for Little Mermaid, this is the first time we have gotten a normal mermaid Ariel Pop. The Princess’ previous two remake Pops were of Ariel in her human form and infamous blue dress as well as a premium Pop of mermaid Ariel surrounded by her friends Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle. The other Pops in the film’s line included Ariel’s father King Triton and the villainous Ursula the Sea Witch.

The Little Mermaid’s Great Sea Legs

While the live-action remake looked like it was sinking after its impressive $95 million opening weekend, The Little Mermaid has managed to amass a small fortune of treasure as it's closing in on $550 million at the worldwide box office. After its sixth week of release, the film is still in the top 10 after making $3.5 million this past weekend. Against a $250 million budget that’s more than most major blockbusters can say this summer. There are so many reasons for the film’s great legs, but for once the main answer is simple. The Little Mermaid is just a great movie. It’s in the top tier Disney remakes alongside Cruella and Cinderella.

The Little Mermaid very well might be the best modern remake the house of mouse has ever made. That’s thanks to Marshall’s visually stunning spectacle, the brilliant musical score, and one mind-blowing performance from Bailey. To say she owns the role of Ariel would be an immense understatement. She both embodies what Jodi Benson brought to the original animation while effortlessly making it her own unique spin on the classic character. Her voice is simply stunning with her rendition of “Part of Your World” and the new song “For the First Time” being Bailey’s stand-out moments. She has single-handedly proven all her haters wrong while her film has become one of the most successful cinematic ventures of 2023.

When Is SDCC?

SDCC is being held at the San Diego Convention Center from Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23, 2023. Ariel’s new SDCC exclusive Pop will be available at the event as well as on Funko’s website soon. Until then, The Little Mermaid is still in select theaters. You can preview Ariel’s figure down below.