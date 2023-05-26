In one of the best results ever for a Memorial Day weekend release, Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid grossed $10.3 million in Thursday previews. This is substantially ahead of the $7 million that another recent Disney live-action remake, Aladdin, grossed in 2019. The Little Mermaid also grossed around $850,000 from special Wednesday screenings, but this figure is included in the $10.3 million Thursday haul. This is the seventh-biggest preview gross for a film rated P or PG.

With this, The Little Mermaid is pacing to deliver a $120 million haul across the extended four-day weekend, putting it ahead of Aladdin, which opened to $116.8 million. That film, directed by Guy Ritchie, showed phenomenal legs over the summer, and ultimately grossed over $350 million domestically and more than $1 billion worldwide. The Little Mermaid is also pacing ahead of Aladdin in terms of pre-sales, but behind other Disney live-action remakes such as Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, Mary Poppins Returns), The Little Mermaid has received mostly positive reviews from critics, with star Halle Bailey’s performance being singled out, while deviations from the original were criticized. It currently sits at a “fresh” 67% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime called it “one of the rare live-action remakes that manages to capture that Disney magic” in his review.

The original animated The Little Mermaid, directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, was released in 1989. The movie grossed $211 million worldwide, which is noticeably lower than the excellent $346 million that the animated Aladdin earned in its original run in 1992, and the $763 million that the animated The Lion King made in its original run in 1994. Both movies have added to their respective totals through subsequent re-releases. That being said, The Little Mermaid has only grown in popularity over the last 30-odd years, and is now regarded as a Disney classic.

Disney's Live-Action Remakes Have Been a Mixed Bag

Disney’s streak of live-action remakes has had its ups and downs. For every The Jungle Book and Cinderella, there’s an Alice in Wonderland and Pinocchio. And then, there are the (pleasant) oddities, two of which — Pete’s Dragon and the recent Peter Pan & Wendy — have been directed by David Lowery. Four Disney live-action remakes — The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland — have grossed over $1 billion worldwide. The Jungle Book sits right at the edge, with a $966 million global gross. It remains to be seen if The Little Mermaid will be able to match up to these titles, but expectations are high, considering that the original belongs to the Disney top-tier.

The live-action remake also stars Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni and Art Malik. You can watch our interview with Bailey here, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office coverage over the weekend.