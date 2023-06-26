Disney is taking everyone under the sea with The Little Mermaid 2023 live-action remake, based on the beloved 1989 animation film. Filled with CGI advancements, there was much investment in making Ariel's tail, Sebastian and Flounder's revamped animations, and the whole environment under the sea as realistic as possible. With a significantly high budget and top-notch cast (starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy), live actions like these are expected to soar at the box office and not only break even but become a lucrative success. After Aladdin and The Lion King's profitable returns, here's a breakdown of The Little Mermaid's budget and how its box office performance compares to previous Disney projects.

What Was the Budget for The Little Mermaid?

The 2023 remake is estimated to have cost around $250 million to make and $140 million in global marketing spend, although Disney hasn't officially released the exact budget/cost of production. The Little Mermaid live-action had a similar investment value to other Disney live-action films, such as The Lion King and Aladdin. The Lion King cost $260 million, while Aladdin cost $183 million. Considering the number of technological resources used in the film, including a heavy load of CGI, the estimate made of The Little Mermaid's budget isn't very far off from what you would expect from a remake of this caliber. However, the reception towards the film (especially towards its visuals) has been mixed, which reflects on its earnings.

How Does the Live-Action Budget Compare to The Little Mermaid Animated Film?

Before getting into The Little Mermaid's box office performance, it is also worthwhile to compare the cost of production of the remake to the 1989 animation. The original Disney film cost around $40 million, which was higher than other Disney animations that were produced shortly after that. For instance, Beauty and the Beast cost $20 million, which is half of the amount spent on The Little Mermaid animation. According to Box Office Mojo, the 1989 film earned over $211 million globally. Although the animation proved to be extremely lucrative long term, it made less than the amount spent on the 2023 remake.

How Much Did the Cast of The Little Mermaid Make?

According to Showbiz Galore, Halle Bailey received over $1.5 million for portraying Ariel, the iconic red-headed mermaid. As for her co-stars, Jonah Hauer-King earned $750,000 for the role of Prince Eric and Javier Bardem received $700,000 for playing King Triton. Melissa McCarthy, who played the devious Ursula in the live-action, made $500,000 for her work in the film. Other cast members received more modest salaries for their supporting roles. Noma Dumezweni made $400,000 as Queen Selina, Art Malik made $200,000 as Grimsby, Lorena Andrea made $200,000 as Perla, and Kajsa Mohammar made $170,000 as Karina.

How Is The Little Mermaid Doing at the Box Office So Far?

The Little Mermaid was released just in time for Memorial Day, making about 38 million dollars domestically on its premiere day and $118.8 million 4-day opening weekend. Although the film had a decent performance in North America, it didn't soar during its opening weekend overseas. The live-action remake was expected to receive around $80 million, but it only made through to $63.8 million. Reluctance from the Chinese market may have been a determining factor when it came to earnings globally. The film only made $2.5 million in its opening weekend in the country. Over three weeks after the film hit theaters, it has made around $253 million domestically and $212 million in international territories, marking about $465 million worldwide.

Did The Little Mermaid Break Even?

Up until now, the Disney live-action remakes have not made enough returns at the box office to break even. The Little Mermaid would need at least $500 million to be considered a success. The studios continue to aim high, projecting $1 billion before the film lands in the Disney+ catalog. On the other hand, Deadline projects that the 2023 film will make anywhere from $300-350 million domestically, and $260 million overseas. This means the film must earn at least $47 million more domestically and $48 million more internationally. Given that this is the only big-budget PG film from Disney with a summer release, there is an add-on pressure to swim against other highly-anticipated blockbuster releases, such as Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Comparing The Little Mermaid Box Office Projections to Other Disney Live-Action Remakes

For a film with a budget of $250 million and $140 million in global marketing spend, The Little Mermaid hasn't earned back nearly as much as other Disney live actions, such as The Lion King and Aladdin. Both films also received big budgets, as previously mentioned, but were deemed lucrative during their theatrical run in 2019. The Lion King made $1.6 billion at the box office, while Aladdin made around $1.05 billion worldwide gross. It is important to note that the latter film also premiered during the Memorial Day long weekend. Different from The Little Mermaid, Aladdin had a positive reception in China, earning $53.4 million in the country. Beauty and the Beast also did well at the box office, making $1.2 billion gross.

Although several Disney live-action were deemed lucrative, there were many hits and misses, especially considering streaming-only releases. For instance, Mulan hit theaters in 2020 during the pandemic and had nearly no domestic box office returns because most theaters in North America and around the world were shut down. According to Disney, the film made $90 million via Disney+ Premiere Access, where people could watch the live-action remake via streaming. Yet, it is also worth noting that in some places around the world, Mulan did get the opportunity to hit the big screen, and it earned around $70 million in international markets. Only time will tell whether The Little Mermaid will continue to reach enough box office returns to break even, but until then, the film is currently available to watch in theaters, and it is expected to join the Disney+ catalog once its theatrical run comes to an end.