Disney's live-action adaptation of its beloved 1989 classic The Little Mermaid was enthusiastically received by critics and audiences alike. The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, an impetuous mermaid fascinated by the surface world. After saving a human prince from drowning, her determination to see the world above leads her to bargain with the powerful and dangerous sea witch.

The Little Mermaid is a faithful adaptation that perfectly captures the original's charm and sense of wonderous adventure. The film is populated with memorable characters, and while they are all quite likable, some are far more endearing than others.

9 Ursula

Two-time Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy devours every second she's on-screen in The Little Mermaid. The actress plays the film's antagonist, Ursula, the sea witch. Vanished from his kingdom long before the story begins, Ursula is Triton's sister, plotting against her brother and using Ariel in her devious plot to secure Triton's trident and take over the seven seas.

McCarthy does a great Pat Carroll, adopting the actress' husky voice to bring Ursula to life. As the film's primary villain, Ursula is appalling but surprisingly likable, with McCarthy imbuing her with sass and wicked playfulness. Ursula is far from the most likable character in The Little Mermaid, but her energetic personality and dry wit make her one of Disney's most iconic villains.

8 King Triton

Ariel's father, King Triton, is the stern and decisive king of the seven seas. Loving but inflexible and authoritarian, Triton holds an all-consuming grudge toward the world above after a human seemingly killed his wife. Triton cares deeply for his daughters but doesn't always have the best way of showing it.

Played by Oscar-winner Javier Bardem, Triton is among The Little Mermaid's most interesting characters. However, he is far less likable than his animated counterpart, mainly because Bardem adds a lingering sense of trauma into his characterization, making him more compelling but less personable. Triton is still among Disney's best dads but isn't as loveable as the muscular merman from the 1989 animated classic.

7 Queen Selina

Noma Dumezweni plays Queen Selina, a new character created for the film. She is Eric's adoptive mother and the queen of their island kingdom, who holds deep beliefs about the sea gods and is quite afraid of their rage. Because of the constant shipwrecks, Selina is protective of Eric, wishing he stayed on the island instead of venturing into the world.

Selina is a great addition to the narrative, adding layers to Eric's characterization and providing additional context to explain the rivalry between the surface and ocean worlds. Selina's respect and fear for the ocean make her admirable, while her love for Eric makes her sympathetic. Unlike Triton, she doesn't try to dominate her child, instead exerting her authority from a place of love and concern.

6 Grimsby

However, the live-action version makes Grimsby more flexible, especially regarding Eric's desire to explore and live a full life outside the castle walls. Art Malik plays Grimsby more like a friend and father figure than a subservient butler, treating Eric like an equal and meeting him halfway. He is still an authority figure, but his characterization is more relaxed and likable compared to his animated counterpart.

5 Scuttle

Disney has many memorable animal sidekicks, but Scuttle is one-of-a-kind. A seagull in the animated classic, Scuttle is changed into a northern gannet for the live-action. She is Ariel's closest connection to the human world, telling her outlandish lies about the surface world and proving just how dimwitted she is.

Voiced by Awkwafina, Scuttle is The Little Mermaid's funniest character. Her distracted, silly demeanor can be a tad much, but the film never allows her to become annoying. Scuttle is still Ariel's friend and guide to the human world, with Awkwafina nailing the character's aloof personality. Dumb but well-meaning, Scuttle is crucial in helping Ariel win the day, attacking Vanessa and preventing Prince Eric from giving her his mother's engagement ring.

4 Flounder

Sweet Flounder is Ariel's best friend. Noble but skittish, Flounder is Ariel's perennial companion and accomplice, helping in her many adventures despite his obvious fear. Flounder is strongly implied to be a child younger than Ariel, making his willingness to venture into the unknown for her sake even more impressive.

Jacob Tremblay voices Flounder, capturing the character's youthful enthusiasm perfectly. The tiny fish is crucial in helping Ariel during her journey in the above world, actively singing in the "Kiss the Girl" number and alerting King Triton about the sea witch's plans. Flounder is an admirable Disney sidekick, overcoming his many fears to stand by his mermaid friend, thus proving his courage and unflinching loyalty.

3 Sebastian

It wouldn't be unfair to call Sebastian the most memorable character from 1989's The Little Mermaid. The crustacean court composer is the film's funniest character and one of Disney's most iconic animal sidekicks. The live-action turns him from a musician to a political advisor, depriving him of one of his defining traits. However, Daveed Diggs gives such a brilliant and fully-realizing performance that it makes up for his lack of musical talents.

The live-action Sebastian is still clever and resourceful, more so considering Ursula made Ariel forget she needed to kiss Eric to stay a human. Thus, Sebastian becomes the film's most important character, the voice of reason ensuring Ariel's future. Diggs' energetic performance makes Sebastian endearing and hilarious, cementing his place as one of Disney's all-time great characters.

2 Prince Eric

The journey from animation to live-action is considerable in The Little Mermaid, especially regarding Prince Eric. Played by Jonah Hauer-King, Eric is the heir to a small kingdom longing to venture into the world and open his island to new and exciting possibilities.

Unlike the 1989 animated classic, where Eric's main concern is to find the girl with the beautiful voice, the live-action Eric is hungry for adventure and knowledge. Much like Ariel, he is driven and curious, willing to put himself in danger if it means experiencing the thrill of discovery. Eric is a more layered, three-dimensional character in 2023's The Little Mermaid, even receiving his own "I want" song, the powerful ballad "Wild Uncharted Waters." His personality and bravery make him instantly likable, and his willingness to put himself out there turns him into one of Disney's best princes.

1 Ariel

Ariel is The Little Mermaid's beating heart, and Halle Bailey is the best choice to play her. The titular mermaid is young and free-spirited, curious about the world above and willing to do everything to learn more about their culture and customs.

In the 2023 adaptation, Ariel ventures into the surface for Prince Eric, but he isn't the only reason behind her transformation. The live-action Ariel is a born explorer, a restless soul who belongs on the surface as much as she does underwater. Bailey's Ariel is brave, daring, intelligent, and inquisitive; in short, she is the sea embodied, too wild to be controlled and too alive to be contained. The 2023 film finally puts some respect on Ariel's name after years of unwarranted criticisms for 1989's The Little Mermaid, confirming her as one of Disney's all-time best princesses.

