As the release of the forthcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid swims closer, a plethora of teasers and clips were released to amplify every fan's excitement. Ariel, the protagonist in the movie based on the 1989 animated film of the same name, has always been eager to know what lies above the surface of the ocean, even if it means making a risky deal with a dangerous sea creature. The latest clip from the upcoming Disney feature sees Melissa McCarthy's Ursula offering Halle Bailey's Ariel a deal in exchange for a potion to make her human for three days under one perilous condition.

The clip, uploaded via Rotten Tomatoes' YouTube channel, shows Ariel making her way through Ursula's hideout, who eventually offers her a deal to make her human for three days. As Sebastian (Daveed Diggs) and Flounder (Jacob Tremblay) witness the whole deal, Ursula warns Ariel that she and Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) must share true love's kiss before the sun sets on the third day. Ursula went on to say that if Ariel can fulfill the condition, she will remain human. However, if she fails to complete the agreement, she will turn into a mermaid again, but she'll belong to Ursula.

The Little Mermaid Will Ride a Wave of Nostalgia

The recently released clips and trailers already provided a slew of nostalgic nods to the 1989 animated film, recreating some scenes that many fans may recall. Along with the shark chase scene and the "Under the Sea" clip, younger audiences—and even adults who have watched the animated film as children—will get to experience "A Part of Your World" on the big screen with Bailey's wonderful rendition. Though the "Daughters of Triton" will not be included in the upcoming film, with Alan Menken sharing that it's not necessary, fans can also spoil themselves with a number of The Little Mermaid-inspired merchandise, including The Royal Clamshell LEGO set, Ariel's Pop figure, and Ursula's miniature treatment.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

RELATED: Halle Bailey on the Pressure of Singing “Part of Your World” in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Her Favorite New Sequence

The latest Disney remake has already made waves in the months before its release, not only because a live-action The Little Mermaid brings one of Disney's most beloved classics back to the big screen, but also of the casting decision. Bailey's casting as Ariel is monumental as she becomes one of the first Black women to play a Disney princess in live-action. The actress and singer has already proven that she's the right girl for the part, with critics calling the 2023 remake magical and enchanting reimagining.

Ariel is ready to be where the people are, and the young mermaid will soon swim her way back to the big screen on May 26. While you wait, you can check out the new clip below.