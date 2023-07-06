Dive right back into one of this summer's biggest hits when The Little Mermaid becomes available for purchase on Digital platforms on July 25. In addition to the options available for digital copies, the movie will be launched on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD on September 19. Rob Marshall's version of the 1989 animated classic made quite an impact when it premiered on the big screen in May, with audiences clearly showing an interest in Halle Bailey's performance as the Ariel. The young princess was about to fall in love for the first time, but an evil character from her past would try to take advantage of her innocence.

Just like in the animated Disney classic, Ariel is a young princess with a profound fascination for the human world. Because her mother lost her life in an incident related to humans, King Triton (Javier Bardem) doesn't allow Ariel to explore the land above the sea. Immediately frustrated, the mermaid has to find a new way to keep learning about the mean and woman who can walk under the sun, and her curiosity would take her straight to her evil aunt, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy). The sea witch comes up with an offer Ariel can't refuse, allowing her to explore the human world for three days in exchange for her voice.

But Ariel didn't want to explore the world above only because of forks and a pair of shoes. The main reason why se was so desperate to run towards the sand was because she fell in love with Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) after saving his life when the ship he was traveling on went under the water. Without her voice, Ariel needed the help of Sebastian (Daveed Diggs) and Scuttle (Awkwafina) to come up with a plan that could allow Eric to feel the same way about her. Through dancing, playing and exploring the world together, the couple was happy with what they shared.

Bonus Features to Enjoy Under the Sea

The home media release of The Little Mermaid will include plenty of extra content to give viewers a more immersive experience when they visit one of this year's smash hits once again. A sing-along version will display the lyrics on the screen, inviting families to join the characters when Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda's catchy melodies figure into the story. On the other hand, a documentary titled "Hotter Under the Water" will be divided into five parts, giving viewers a glimpse into how Marshall and his team turned the world of Ariel into a reality.

