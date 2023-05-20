With the release of Disney's live-action re-imagining of The Little Mermaid a little under a week away, the excitement continues to propel to an all-time high. In celebration of the arrival of the upcoming remake, Walt Disney Studios has unveiled a brand-new featurette, which showcases a behind-the-scenes look at the movie's music, including a new original song.

The featurette kicks off with new footage from the film alongside an extended look at the "Kiss the Girl" sequence, which recaptures the charm of the original animated classic alongside a tease of additional songs, such as "Poor Unfortunate Souls and "Part of Your World." While the movie will pay tribute to the original animated classic with the inclusion of its beloved songs, the featurette teases some original music as well, with one sung between Scuttle and Sebastian in the human world. The original songs for the film are co-written by original composer Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who previously wrote the songs for Moana and Encanto.

Just like any other musical, the film's songs will be integral to the story, and with The Little Mermaid, the crew remains hopeful that they can recapture the same magic while honoring the late Howard Ashman, who co-wrote the music from the original animated film, earning an Academy Award for Best Original Song. "The Little Mermaid's songs are so timeless. We lost Howard Ashman, the original lyricist, who's a genius. So my great hope with this film is to expand the movie, honor Howard's work, and tell the story in a bigger way," director Rob Marshall says.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

'The Little Mermaid' Aims to Make a Big Splash at the Box Office

While Disney's recent trend of remaking their animated classics in live-action has often been criticized for their unimaginative nature, there's no denying their box office momentum, with nostalgia playing a huge role in the draw from audiences. The Little Mermaid continues its box office dominance, with early tracking from Deadline suggesting that the movie could open with as big as $110 million domestically. Family films have proven to hold incredibly well at the box office, and with the movie set to be released during the beginning of summer, The Little Mermaid could showcase some strong sea legs in the following weeks as families make their way to theaters. Whether the film will resonate remains to be seen, but with the movie expected to open next week, it won't be long before audiences dive back into the nostalgia when The Little Mermaid splashes into theaters on Memorial Day weekend.

The Little Mermaid splashes into theaters on May 26. Check out the official featurette for the upcoming movie below.