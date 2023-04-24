Disney fans will soon be able to add the live action version of Ariel to their Funko Pops! collection. Funko (via Comi cBook.com) has revealed several new figures from the upcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid. The figures are expected to be available to pre-order on April 27. The movie is scheduled to be released on May 26.

The lineup includes two figures of actress Halle Bailey's version of Ariel. One figure is the character as a mermaid. The figure has Ariel sitting on a rock in the ocean. It also features the characters Sebastian (Daveed Diggs), Flounder (Jacob Tremblay), and Scuttle (Awkwafina). The other Ariel figure shows her in her human form, wearing a blue dress. In the original 1989 animated film, Ariel was unable to speak while a human after giving up her voice.

One of the other Pop! figures is Jonah Hauer-King's version of Prince Eric. In the original 1989 film, Ariel saved Eric from drowning. Throughout the film, the two began to grow closer together. However, Eric was still focused on trying to find the girl who saved him, who he remembered had a beautiful voice. This made him not recognize Ariel because she couldn't speak as a human. The fourth figure is one of the evil sea witch Ursula, played by Melissa McCarthy. In the animated film, Ursula is the one who makes the deal with Ariel to turn the mermaid into the human in exchange for her voice. The deal is part of Ursula's plan to take over as ruler of the kingdom of Atlantica from Ariel's father King Triton.

Image via Disney

The Legacy of the 1989 The Little Mermaid Animated Film

Disney's live action remake of The Little Mermaid will also star Javier Bardem as King Triton and Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina. Queen Selina is a new character that was created for the live action version. The movie was directed by Rob Marshall. Marshall previously directed Mary Poppins Returns (2018) and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) for Disney. The live action remake will also feature new songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken. Menken also worked on the music for the original 1989 animated film.

The original 1989 animated film has been a part of fans' world for over three decades. The animated film starred Jodi Benson as Ariel, Christopher Daniel Barnes as Prince Eric, and Pat Carroll as Ursula. The movie was the first film in an era known as the Disney Renaissance, which lasted from 1989-1999. A direct-to-video sequel film, The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea was released in 2000, and featured Tara Strong as Ariel's daughter Melody. A direct-to-video prequel film, The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning, was released in 2008. An animated television series, set before the 1989 film, ran on CBS from 1992-1994. Benson also reprised the role for an appearance in the 2018 Disney animated film Ralph Breaks the Internet, which featured appearances from other Disney Princesses.

The Little Mermaid live action Funko Pop! figures are expected to be available to pre-order on April 27. The movie will be released in theaters on May 27. In the meantime, check out the pops and a trailer for the film below: