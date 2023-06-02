It looks like things are going swimmingly for The Little Mermaid. The highly anticipated live-action remake of the 1989 Disney animated classic dominated the domestic box office last weekend. And it looks like this mermaid has legs, as the film just crossed the $250 million mark at the global box office, officially breaking even on its $250 million budget, not including the film's massive marketing budget, and propelling past disappointing international box office numbers, which were no doubt influenced by 'ratings bombings' on international review sites.

The live-action film, which stars Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel, is Disney's latest live-action re-imaginings of their iconic properties. Just yesterday the live-action remake passed the 1989 film's worldwide box office total. However, despite the film's generally positive response from audiences and its domestic success, the film's profitability has been a constant question since its release. There is no doubt that, internationally, at least, the film has floundered. In China, the film had an opening weekend of under 5 million dollars, a dismal showing for the country, which usually makes up a fair share of Disney's international box office.

Another Mixed Bag for Disney's Live-Action Turn

The new film was directed by Rob Marshall, the man behind several of Disney's recent live-action ventures, including Mary Poppins Returns. The Little Mermaid is only the latest of Disney's recent attempts to recapture the magic of their animated classics in live-action films. The success of these ventures has been uneven, with some films, such as The Lion King grossing over $1 billion worldwide, while other films either flat-lined or have been straight to streaming. However, considering how iconic the original The Little Mermaid is, many were optimistic regarding the project's box office potential.

The new, live-action The Little Mermaid stars Bailey as Ariel and includes a star-studded ensemble cast that brings the animated classic to life. The classic Disney villain Ursula is played by Melissa McCarthy. Eric, the film's charming and clueless prince, is played by Jonah Hauer-King. Other stars include Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, and Simone Ashley. The film has been well received by audiences at least. And though the film has received mixed reviews, the film's star, Halle Bailey, has received nearly universal praise for her turn as the aquatic princess.

And though the film was met with a less-than-stellar international box office, it looks like the film still has some staying power. The Little Mermaid is currently playing in theaters worldwide.