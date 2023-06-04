The Little Mermaid has been performing impressively when compared to other recent Disney live-action adaptations, and now, the movie has another worldwide box office milestone in the books. According to Variety, the blockbuster romance has earned over $300 million all over the world, with the exact sum coming at $326 million as of today. It looks like there's no stopping Rob Marshall's version of the beloved story, telling the tale of a young girl who would do anything to explore the world she feels extremely fascinated by, even if it comes at a cost.

Ariel (Halle Bailey) is constantly collecting things from the human world as she tries to get close to them, even if her father, King Triton (Javier Bardem), doesn't always agree with that. One fateful night, Ariel saves Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) from a terrible shipwreck, and she immediately falls in love with him. Looking at the girl's needs, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) comes up with a plan to manipulate her into giving away her father's throne, using Ariel's love for the human world as leverage. The witch offers the girl the possibility of being human for three days, so she can make Eric fall in love with her, but there's obviously a catch.

If Ariel fails to share a true love's kiss with Eric during that time frame, she'll turn back into a mermaid, and she'll be long to Ursula forever. It will be up to Ariel's friends and family to do whatever they can to help the princess before it's too late, and she has to spend the rest of her days inside a haunted sea cave. Sebastian (Daveed Diggs) and Scuttle (Awkwafina) come together to think about different ways of making Eric fall in love with Ariel, including elaborate dates under the moonlight and being alert to what's happening in the castle. With their efforts combined, they'll be able to save their friend.

How is The Little Mermaid Performing in Other Territories?

Even if the movie has managed to earn $186 million in the United States and Canada alone, it looks like The Little Mermaid is leaving her mark at the international box office, with Mexico, Brazil, and the United Kingdom as the three international territories where the adaptation has reached new heights pushing the film's international total to $140 million. While the musical romance might not reach a billion at the worldwide box office due to the intense competition of the summer movie season, it's still proving that audiences from all over the planet fell in love with Bailey's vocals, Marshall's direction, and a timeless story about romance and hope.

