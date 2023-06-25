While overall business dipped this weekend because of a handful of under-performers, one movie quietly notched another win at the global box office. After exactly a month in theaters, Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake is passing the $500 million mark worldwide as we speak. The movie was practically written off some weeks ago after it was observed how poorly it was performing in international markets, but a steady domestic showing has ensured that it will be able to deliver a respectable total by the end of its theatrical run.

A remake of the original 1989 animated film, The Little Mermaid has grossed $270 million domestically, and another $229 million from overseas territories, for a running global haul of $499.3 million. The movie will pass the $500 million mark worldwide today and is projected to conclude its global run with around $525 million. Whether this is enough to put the project in the black is up for debate, considering the mammoth $250 million that it reportedly cost to produce (minus the marketing spending). As a rule of thumb, a movie this size needs to make twice its budget theatrically to break even.

But is a break-even finish good enough for Disney at this point? The studio perhaps overestimated the film’s potential on the global stage after its last major live-action remake, Aladdin, ended up grossing over $1 billion worldwide. But The Little Mermaid brand was never quite as popular as Aladdin, which also had the added benefit of featuring a true-blue movie star — Will Smith — whose face could be plastered on all the marketing. Aladdin concluded its domestic run with $350 million after debuting with $117 million stateside; The Little Mermaid delivered an identical result on its first weekend a month ago.

How Does The Little Mermaid Compare to Other Disney Live-Action Remakes?

Aladdin was particularly popular in Asian markets such as Japan ($112 million), South Korea ($91 million), and China ($53 million). But The Little Mermaid has been a non-performer in each of those territories; it made just $10 million in Japan, and completely bombed in South Korea ($5 million) and China ($3.7 million). Despite that, The Little Mermaid is the fifth-biggest Hollywood release of the year at the global box office, and the fourth-biggest movie of the year domestically, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This weekend, The Little Mermaid also swam past Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil ($490 million worldwide). This is likely the last Disney live-action remake (or sequel) whose global gross the movie will pass, because on the grid in front of it are Cinderella ($543 million), Maleficent ($758 million), and The Jungle Book ($966 million), not to mention four billion-dollar-plus blockbusters — Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King.

The Little Mermaid stars newcomer Halle Bailey, who received acclaim for her performance even as critics and audiences complained about the changes that director Rob Marshall made to the original animated film’s story. The movie also features Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Ursula and Jonah Hauer-King as Eric. You can watch our interview with the two young leads here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.