Fans are only weeks away from Disney’s live-action film The Little Mermaid and with the movie comes the accompanying toys. Young ones will finally have a new Ariel toy in the likeness of actor Halle Bailey. Made by Mattel the new doll is approximately 13 inches from head to fin. The poseable figure features an ombre-colored mermaid tail with a sparkly glitter fin.

The audience is eagerly waiting for the re-imagined version of the classic fairytale. Given an update to the classic story is long overdue, Rob Marshall’s latest feature will finally showcase Ariel’s story with a contemporary mindset which means new songs and storylines. What’s really in store will only be known when the movie hits the theaters but by the looks of the revealed images, trailers and teasers it is going to be as magical, and surreal and will showcase the beautiful underwater wonders.

What's New With The Little Mermaid?

The classic trope of Ariel swapping her fins for legs stays as is but the motivations and circumstances will differ in the upcoming feature. The live-action will reimagine the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. She longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for Prince Eric. Though mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel will follow her heart as she’ll make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land.

Image via Mattel

Veteran artist Alan Menken returns to score the movie and songs while Lin-Manuel Miranda co-wrote new songs for the remake. The music has been a big part of the award-winning The Little Mermaid franchise and the new movie will continue the tradition by giving both Ariel and Prince Eric new numbers. The movie features Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle, young actor Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Further, rounding off the cast are Lorena Andrea as Perla, Simone Ashley as Indira, Kajsa Mohammar as Karina, Nathalie Sorrell as Caspia, Karolina Conchet as Mala, and Sienna King as Tamika, all playing the daughters of Triton and Ariel’s sisters.

The Little Mermaid will splash into theatres on May 26. You can order the new doll here and check out the trailer below: