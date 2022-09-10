Fans at the D23 Disney and Pixar showcase today were in for a real treat. Not only did they get a glimpse into new trailers for upcoming feature films like Strange World and Elio, but they also got looks at much-anticipated films like Hocus Pocus 2 and Haunted Mansion. But one thing that fans have been looking forward to is the upcoming live-action rendition of The Little Mermaid. When Halle Bailey was cast, the internet was aflutter. Most people were excited to see the young, Black actor take the stage as Ariel, but, as always, there was an unfortunate contingent that seemed determined to send hate.

However, if there were any people who actually questioned Bailey's ability to portray the underwater princess, then it's time to put your worries at ease. The Grammy-nominated Bailey is not only an actor but also an experienced musician. Bailey appeared on stage at D23 after Disney released the first look at The Little Mermaid that featured an extended clip where we see Ariel sing one of her most famous songs: "Part of Your World". Bailey spoke about her excitement for the world to see the movie, and that Ariel is a displaced girl who wants something more.

The clip itself took three days to film and clearly includes computer graphics because Bailey is underwater. Visually, it is an instant callback to the 1989 animated film. Ariel's little cove full of human objects looks like her own personal museum of artifacts. Bailey's voice is gentle and youthful, you can hear some of her performance in the teaser trailer they released at D23.

Bailey is in a costume similar to the cartoon version of Ariel, however, instead of a purple shell bra and a green tail, hers is much more iridescent. Combinations of blues, purples, and greens shimmer when she flicks her tail through the water, and the fin at the end looks almost like a pair of fairy wings. While underwater hair movement will always be a little weird (looking at you Aquaman), Bailey pulls it off here. After all, one of the most iconic parts of The Little Mermaid is just how voluminous and perfect Ariel's hair is. Here, her hair is between pink and salmon and looks to be braided or in locks.

Her performance is stellar, emulating Ariel's desire to be a part of the people. The song itself is a song of longing, and Bailey captures that perfectly, often in an underwater performance that looks to be a duplicate of the cartoon frame for frame. The only downside of the clip is Flounder. Voiced by Luca actor Jacob Tremblay, it's a bit jarring to see a realistic-looking Flounder. He's not the rotund, brightly yellow sidekick we know and love, but a small little fish that you might see in a National Geographic movie. Fish don't necessarily inspire any awws and seeing as actual flounders are not the prettiest fish, it seems that this fish is the best they could do. It doesn't really inspire hope for characters like Scuttle (Awkwafina) and Sebastian (Daveed Diggs), both characters who are voiced by actors that are full of personality and with quite recognizable voices.

How the rest of the film will be received remains to be seen. But, for now, Halle Bailey is a perfect Ariel and we can't wait to be part of her world. The Little Mermaid is currently set to be released May 26, 2023.

