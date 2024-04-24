The Big Picture Childhood classics are being reimagined into horror films, with an R-rated twist on The Little Mermaid now in production.

The new Little Mermaid movie follows an archaeologist who falls in love with a mysterious woman with sinister secrets.

This twisted trend includes upcoming projects like Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare for horror fans to enjoy.

With the success of films like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, it seems like no childhood classic is safe from getting a horror-themed re-imagining. Now a beloved Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale is getting its turn in the latest trend as, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting, an R-rated horror re-telling of The Little Mermaid is now on the way with its first official trailer.

Directed by Leigh Scott, the film centers on Dr. Eric Prince, an archaeologist, who makes the discovery that an ancient, advanced society once existed on a small island in the Caribbean. During his excavation, he soon encounters a mysterious woman named Aurora Bey, who he falls in love with. However, Eric’s friend, Dr. Ashley begins to discover that there is something more sinister to Aurora than what appears, and soon Eric will have to make the choice between listening to his friend or falling under the influence of an evil siren.

Lydia Helen stars in the film alongside Mike Markoff and Jeff Denton. The film is rated R for “language, some violence, and brief nudity,” following in the footsteps of other horror-themed fairy tale re-imaginings. The trailer certainly showcases the movie's R-rating, with Aurora, the film's evil titular mermaid, killing an onslaught of victims in order to gain the ability to walk on land. Definitely a far cry from Ariel’s journey in the original Disney classic.

No Childhood Classic is Safe in This Latest Horror Trend

While horror adaptations of classic fairy tales are nothing new, the past couple of years have seen a significant rise in terrifying movies based on beloved children’s properties. What initially started with films, such as Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, looking to capitalize on the new public domain status of classic stories, has now turned into an entire horror movement. The Twisted Childhood Universe itself is looking to expand in the upcoming years with new installments like Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, and Pinocchio: Unstrung, among several others. However, outside of that, there are still plenty of other related projects on the way, such as Cinderella’s Curse and Screamboat, based on the classic Mickey Mouse cartoon Steamboat Willie. Now with The Little Mermaid thrown into the mix, fans of the latest horror trend certainly have much to look forward to.

No official release date for The Little Mermaid has been set yet, but expect the film to debut sometime later this year. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming film here.