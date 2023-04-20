There are so many exciting summer releases for movie fans to gush over. However, if you’re a die hard Disney fan, there’s no film as highly anticipated as Rob Marshall’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The film starring Halle Bailey as Ariel swims to theaters this May and, with moviegoers being just over a month away from the remake’s release, marketing for Little Mermaid has been hitting the high seas. This has included a bunch of colorful trailers, featurettes, and new images. Now the famous studio has unveiled one of three covers featuring a new look at Bailey's iconic Disney Princess for the Summer 2023 issue Disney Twenty-Three.

The new image sees Bailey’s Ariel in a classic pose daydreaming about the surface world above. Like the trailers, it wonderfully shows off the remake's dazzling color palette with Ariel’s tail fin literally sparkling. While this is just a very small tease of things to come for Disney’s Little Mermaid, Bailey feels like she was born to play this character. Her voice alone is enough to send chills down any naysayer’s spine, but her infectious energy and charisma is sure to win over the hearts of old and new Little Mermaid fans alike.

The Legacy of Little Mermaid

When The Little Mermaid released in 1989, Disney was in a bit of a down period in their history. While they produced cult classic films in the 80s like The Fox and the Hound, their magical stories weren’t clicking with audiences like they did in the studio’s golden age. That all changed with Little Mermaid and the start of Disney’s Renaissance era of animated features. Ariel’s story for the time felt modern while still retaining the classic Disney charm. This princess’ desire to get out of the constructs of her life under the sea and explore the land above is just as relatable today as it was in 1989, but it was the music of then new composer Alan Menken that made Little Mermaid one of the best animated films of all time. “Part of Your World”, “Under the Sea”, “Kiss the Girl”, and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” are some of the best songs in Disney's insane catalog of music.

Image via D23

RELATED: Rob Marshall: Melissa McCarthy Brings "Humor and Depth" to Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

This has made Little Mermaid arguably the most beloved as well as important film in the studio’s history. Without the success of this film, we wouldn’t have other amazing classics like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, and Mulan. All those films mentioned have already received the live-action remake treatment, but now it’s time for Ariel to have her time in the limelight once again. It’s going to be exciting to see what both Marshall and Bailey bring to this world. Especially given this remake will feature new music and be almost an hour longer than the original.

When Does Little Mermaid Release?

The Little Mermaid releases in theaters on May 26, 2023. Along with Bailey the remake also stars Melissa McCarthy as the dread Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sesbastian, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. This new Summer issue of Disney Twenty-Three releases at the end of May exclusively to D23 Gold Members. The other two films receiving covers for this issue include Pixar’s Elemental and The Haunted Mansion with films and series included in the issue itself being Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Muppets Mayhem, an American Born Chinese. The issue will feature an exclusive interview with Bailey, Diggs, and Menken teasing the newest Disney remake. While waiting for Summer to arrive, you can watch a new featurette below: