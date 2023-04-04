The release date for Disney's upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid is rapidly approaching, and to celebrate, Entertainment Weekly has shared new images from the upcoming film, featuring Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Javier Bardem as King Triton. The collection of ten brand-new images showcase the star-studded cast director Rob Marshall has assembled for the movie, which will feature new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda to set the tone for this iconic story that has been a fan-favorite for generations.

In the original 1989 animated movie, as well as in this summer's version, Ariel is a mermaid who can't enough of learning about the human world, and how people manage to live in it. While gathering a collection of human items in an underwater cave, Ariel dreams of being able to explore the land and get to know the culture that lives directly above her. Her father, King Triton, forbids her from going to the surface, after losing Ariel's mother in an incident related to humans. This conflict between the royal family is what kick-starts the entire plot of the musical romantic fantasy.

Besides taking a look at frames from the upcoming movie, the images shared by Entertainment Weekly also go behind-the-scenes regarding the production of The Little Mermaid. Daveed Diggs and Miranda can be seen having fun during a recording session, as Diggs is set to voice the friendly crab Sebastian. Alongside Diggs, Awkwafina will be in charge of bringing Scuttle to life, a well-intentioned seagull who doesn't have a clue as to how humans use the things Ariel keeps finding in the water. The new versions of the characters will be digitally animated while keeping the voices of the celebrities with them.

The Villain Threatening the Seven Seas

Within the new photographs, audiences can also get a sneak peek from the movie's antagonist. After her brother was named King of the Ocean, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) has only had one goal in mind: Getting the trident and the throne at any cost. When she becomes aware of Ariel's desperation for exploring the human world, the witch comes up with a plan to trick the girl into a contract she can't escape from, which could lead her right to the position of power she wants. It remains to be seen if the actress will perform Ursula's iconic villain anthem, "Poor Unfortunate Souls."

You can check out the rest of the new images below:

