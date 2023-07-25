The Big Picture The behind-the-scenes video showcases the recording of the iconic track "Kiss the Girl" from the new film adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, and Jacob Tremblay, who play Sebastian, Scuttle, and Flounder respectively, provide their perspectives on the track and the homage paid to the original.

Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda is involved in rearranging and reworking the classic songs, while also contributing new tracks to the film. The Blu-ray release will also include a Sing-Along Version and various bonus features.

When The Little Mermaid swam onto screens this past spring, it took the audience's breath away, particularly when it came to the stunning vocal performances from Ariel herself, Halle Bailey. Now, ahead of the film's Blu-ray release this September — which will be packed with musical bonus features — Collider is excited to exclusively reveal a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of "Kiss the Girl," the iconic track from the 1989 animated classic, reimagined for the new film.

The video features Daveed Diggs, who plays Sebastian, talking about how iconic the track is, and how the team behind The Little Mermaid paid homage to it while making it their own. The sentiment is echoed by Awkwafina, who plays Scuttle, as the clip shows the two of them along with Jacob Tremblay, who plays Flounder, recording the track.

Also present is songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was involved in the songwriting process, rearranging and reworking Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's iconic tracks — with Menken working alongside him, of course! Miranda is also the writer behind the film's new tracks, including "Wild Uncharted Waters," "The Scuttlebutt," and a new reprise of "Part of Your World."

Image via Disney

Special Features? They Got 20

The Little Mermaid's Blu-ray release will also come with enough bonus features to fill any mermaid's grotto of treasures. In addition to the "Kiss the Girl" featurette, there will be one on the process and filming of "Wind Uncharted Waters," performed by Jonah Hauer-King, one on Melissa McCarthy's take on "Poor Unfortunate Souls," and a whole host of behind-the-scenes looks with director Rob Marshall, going into every aspect of bringing the iconic Disney tale to the big screen. For families — or any aspiring sirens — who want to get in on the fun, the Blu-ray release will also come with a Sing-Along Version.

The Little Mermaid also stars Javier Bardem as King Triton, Noma Dumezweni as The Queen, and Art Malik as Grimsby. The film was written by Marshall, David Magree and John Deluca. The Little Mermaid arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on September 19. Check out the "Kiss the Girl" featurette below, as well as a full list of the special features:

Sing Along Version – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Hotter Under The Water – Discover how director Rob Marshall and his team brought the story of The Little Mermaid to life with this documentary in five chapters:

A Tale Of The Bottomless Blue - Join Rob Marshall on the set of one of the most ambitious and challenging films he's ever directed.

I Know Something’s Starting Right Now - Join cast members Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King and more and learn how they were cast in the film and what it was like to bring director Rob Marshall's vision to life.

Down Where It’s Wetter - Dip your toes into the virtual ocean and learn about how the breathtaking underwater world was created with visual effects, imagination and a lot of talented artists.

Explore That Shore Up Above - From Prince Eric’s castle to the beach, explore the above-the-sea locations and the elaborate production design behind them.

Do What The Music Say - Discover how legendary composer Alan Menken teamed up with Lin- Manuel Miranda to write new songs to accompany the original classics.

Song Breakdowns:

Wild Unchartered Waters - Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King, gets his own song, written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Go behind the song, from the writing to the recording, to the filming on a practical ship.

Under the Sea - Get a first-hand look at how professional dancers helped bring director Rob Marshall's vision to life as they stood in for the various animated sea creatures that sing and dance in this showstopping number.

Kiss The Girl - Float along and get a frog's-eye view of the beautiful set built to film the live-action version of this classic song.

Poor Unfortunate Souls - Join Melissa McCarthy (Ursula) as she takes us on the journey of making her character's signature song.

Featurettes: