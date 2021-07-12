Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has wrapped production, according to an Instagram post from its star Halle Bailey. Playing the much-coveted role of lovesick mermaid Ariel, Bailey took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her cast, crew, and experience during the shoot, emphasizing how much the experience “has made [her] so much stronger” than she ever thought she could be, and how excited she is for audiences to see the much-talked-about remake.

The post, depicting Bailey lounging in costume in the ocean against the setting sun, also thanks her co-stars, including Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Awkwafina (Scuttle), Javier Bardem (King Triton), and Daveed Diggs (Sebastian), rounding out a truly star-studded cast of characters. Bailey was announced as Ariel in 2019, meaning this final wrap on production comes nearly two years after she was cast.

The Little Mermaid began production in 2020, but like many other films, was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Variety confirmed in April that the film would be shooting on the Italian island of Sardinia over the summer, after a stint of time at London’s Pinewood Studios. Sardinia has been a magnet for many other high-profile film shoots, including the classic James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me, as well as the upcoming Netflix film, Red Notice.

The Little Mermaid joins a host of other live-action adaptations from Disney, making it the fifth film in the official Disney Princess lineup to be reimagined, after Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Mulan. The film will feature many of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s classic songs from the original 1989 film, alongside new music from Menken and Moana composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Little Mermaid also stars Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and is directed by Rob Marshall. Miranda and Marshall will also produce the film, alongside Marc Platt and Jon DeLuca. Check out Bailey’s post below:

