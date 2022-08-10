In an interview with Variety, Disney's brand-new princess, Halle Bailey, star of the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, discusses her exciting role in depth. From childhood inspiration to her finely honed Disney princess vocal skills as one half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, Bailey dives into her experience filming for this underwater classic. The interview reveals some exciting new information on the upcoming film that fans have eagerly been waiting for!

So much has been kept quiet on the production of Disney's 2023 release for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. In her recent interview, it's clear that Bailey is living out a dream come true for not only so many children, but for herself, as a coveted Disney princess. Like her mermaid counterpart Ariel, Bailey shared a sense of longing, as she dreamt of becoming a part of the undersea world when she was younger. "Her sense of longing, her searching for herself, was something that I could resonate with," Bailey told Variety. With her ethereal energy and musical voice, she certainly captures the essence of Ariel's wonderment and joy with the new world around her. Stepping, once again, into the world of acting from her duo R&B group with her sister, Chloe Bailey, the two have a lot in common.

In the interview, it is also revealed that because The Little Mermaid director, Rob Marshall was so "enraptured" by Bailey's audition and her "incredible vocal ability," he and songwriters for the film, the legendary Alan Menken and Lin Manuel Miranda, who will feature in the film as well as produces, were inspired to write brand-new original numbers specifically for Bailey to perform in the film. Fans can rest assured that The Little Mermaid will still feature Princess Ariel's "Under the Sea" and her heart-wrenching track "Part of Your World" in "the most chilling, and the most thrilling, film moment" due to Bailey's "emotional passion."

While her journey to the watery kingdom of Atlantica has faced certain bigoted backlash (Bailey marks the second Black Disney princess ever), the actress said, "I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special, and that they should be a princess in every single way." She notes the impact that seeing a Black Disney princess could have had on her confidence as a little girl, and knows what the weight of her starring role could carry for children today.

Bailey's talent speaks for itself, and is so outstanding that The Little Mermaid director, Marshall, requested she auditioned for the role. Of her performance, Marshall said, "You could tell right away that she was able to harness Ariel’s passion, her fire, her soul, her joy, and her heart."

Joining Bailey on The Little Mermaid is a seriously excellent cast that boasts all-stars Javier Bardem as Ariel's father King Triton; Melissa McCarthy, taking over the role as the evil sea-witch Ursula from the original's Pat Carroll; Awkwafina as the loud-mouthed Scuttle and Miranda as the hot-headed Chef Louis. The cast will also feature Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Hamilton's Daveed Digg's, who voiced Paul in Disney's Soul, as King Triton's advisor Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Ariel's skittish best friend Flounder, Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins' Return) as Carlotta and Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation) as Grimsby.

The Little Mermaid is adapted to screenplay by Jane Goldman (Stardust) and David Magee (Life of Pi), directed by Marshall whose work on Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides proves his delicate hand with bringing mermaids to the big screen.

The Little Mermaid is in post-production and slated for a theatrical release date on May 26, 2023. There is currently no trailer, but you can check out Collider's interview with Miranda on his work with Disney's Encanto and The Little Mermaid below: