The Big Picture Dive into the deep sea of nostalgia as Disney brings The Little Mermaid to life, arriving on Disney+ this fall. Swim with joy on September 6!

Get ready for a splash of enchantment with Halle Bailey leading the breathtaking live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, streaming alongside the animated original.

Halle Bailey and the rest of the cast of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid are about to make a splash on Disney+. Diving onto the streaming platform on September 6, the film will swim up alongside other live-action remakes including Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book. After debuting in theaters on May 26, fans have since been able to bring Ariel’s story into their own homes through on-demand purchases on sites including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. As for those looking to add the title to their at-home collection, physical copies (and all the bonus material that comes with them) will be made available on September 19.

After first adapting the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale of the same name for its animated 1989 movie and cutting most of the traumatizing parts to give the main character a better ending than in the chilling story, the latest adaptation of The Little Mermaid also made some changes from the last time the studio wrapped its tentacles around the tale. Blending the old with the new, composer Alan Menken, who worked on the animated feature’s soundtrack, returned to team up with Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto, Hamilton) to update the songs for a new generation.

Along with Bailey in the title role, the film also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as the sea witch Ursula, Daveed Diggs as the crab Sebastian, Awkwafina as Ariel’s companion and bird Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Ariel’s best pal and fish Flounder, Javier Bardem as Ariel’s father King Triton, Noma Dumezweni as Eric’s mother Queen Selina and Art Malik as Queen Selina’s right-hand man Sir Grimsby.

Image via Disney

How Did The Little Mermaid Perform in Theaters?

One of the most talked about releases of 2023, audiences, for the most part, turned out to buy tickets to see The Little Mermaid on the big screen. Clocking in at a whopping 2 hours and 15 minutes of runtime, it was never fully clear if the Rob Marshall-helmed film would be a hit or miss with Disney’s loyal base. That is, until its opening weekend when it quickly surpassed other box office giants, like Fast X, and never stopped swimming. After clocking in at around $547 million ahead of its digital release, the film earned a big payoff, proving that there’s still a spot for live-action features from the House of Mouse.

Check out a trailer for The Little Mermaid below and dive under the sea when the film arrives to Disney+ on September 6.