Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Casts Daveed Diggs as Sebastian

0

Hamilton star Daveed Diggs is in talks to play Sebastian the crab in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, Collider has confirmed.

Halle Bailey will star as Ariel, the mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy is set to play her evil aunt Ursula. Elsewhere, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina have closed deals to play Flounder and Scuttle, respectively, while Oscar winner Javier Bardem remains in talks to play Ariel’s father, King Triton. Finally, Deadline reports that Cameron Cuffe (Krypton) and Jonah Hauer-King are among those who recently tested for the role of Ariel’s love interest Prince Eric, which Harry Styles turned down over the summer.

Rob Marshall is directing from a script by David Magee, and he’s also producing alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marc Platt and John DeLuca. Miranda and original composer Alan Menken will write new songs for the live-action remake, which will also feature classic songs from the original, including Sebastian’s famous tune “Under the Sea.”

Diggs burst onto the spotlight with his breakout turn in Miranda’s hit musical Hamilton, which led to Blindspotting, an indie drama that Diggs wrote with co-star Rafael Casal. He most recently appeared in Dan Gilroy‘s satirical horror movie Velvet Buzzsaw, and he’ll soon be seen as Frederick Douglass in Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird. That limited series hails from director Albert Hughes, who just signed on to direct the true crime thriller North Hollywood for Stampede and AGC Studios.

Diggs, who also stars in the upcoming Snowpiercer TV series, is represented by WME and Brookside Artist Management. Variety broke the news of his casting.