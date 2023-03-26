It's no secret that Disney revises the original source material when adapting a literary work, and in The Little Mermaid, it is most definitely for the best: the Hans Christian Andersen tale, as he wrote it, is pretty damn gruesome, arguably the most gruesome source material Disney has ever worked with. They left the troublesome bits out of the 1989 animated classic, and certainly don't appear to have included them in the live-action remake, slated for release on May 26, 2023. Torture, suicide, and a touch of existentialism are just a taste of the original story that has entertained children — some pretty, pretty messed up children — for decades.

RELATED: First 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer Makes Us Part of Ariel's World

The Little Mermaid and Her Kind Aren't Like Ariel... At All

Image via Disney

Andersen's 1837 story gives insight into the lives of the Little Mermaid (who doesn't have a name, or at least one that's given in the story) and her kind. Ariel and her mermaids aren't the happy-go-lucky, Calypso-music-loving fish folk Disney makes them out to be. For starters, the Little Mermaid's sisters play a game where they lure sailors into the water and to their deaths, then write and sing songs about their laughable terror. Fun! Mermaids also live for 300 years or so, and when they die, they turn into sea foam. The foam that forms when great decaying algae matter washes onshore? That could very well be the mermaid that lured your great-great-sea-captain grandfather to his demise. Mermaids also don't have souls (there's a joke in there about Ariel's red hair, but we're above that here). Humans don't live as long, but have souls that live on eternally. Unlike the film, mermaids are permitted to see the upper world, once when they turn fifteen and then once every 365 days. To get to the surface, mermaids are aided by eight oysters who attach themselves to the mermaid's tail, an experience described as horribly painful. Guess what happens on the Little Mermaid's first venture?

The Little Mermaid Becomes a Human... On One Condition

Image via Disney

The Little Mermaid sees a handsome prince off in the distance, aboard a ship enjoying his birthday celebration. When a violent storm hits, the ship begins sinking, and the Little Mermaid saves the prince from drowning. Her adoration of the prince and the knowledge that humans have eternal souls pushes the Little Mermaid towards the sea witch (again, no name) in the hope of becoming human herself. The introduction of the sea witch in the animated Disney movie, while suitably creepy, is rather tame in comparison to the story. This sea witch lives in a house made of human bones, bones from sailors who died tragically at sea, most likely thanks to a mermaid. Her house sits in the middle of a forest of trees and flowers. Sounds lovely, except the flowers, "polypi," are "half animals and half plants; they looked like serpents with a hundred heads growing out of the ground. The branches were long slimy arms, with fingers like flexible worms, moving limb after limb from the root to the top.” Nevertheless, a deal is made. The Little Mermaid surrenders her voice and her tongue — which literally gets cut out — and is given a potion, one that feels like she's being stabbed as she drinks it, which creates her legs, legs that are so painful that every step is akin to being stabbed by knives. Every. Single. Step. She's still not a human, though. For that, she actually has to get married, a horrifying prospect if ever there was one.

The Little Mermaid's Choice in Men Is Decidedly Poor

Image via Disney

The Little Mermaid heads to shore and meets the prince, a dashing young man even more handsome up close. Despite the intense pain, she does a dance for him. It intrigues him, and the prince invites her to remain with him. He even gives her permission to sleep at his door on a velvet cushion. Well, a velvet cushion! That's not degrading at all! He even has sweet pet names for her, like "my dumb child" and "dumb foundling," and loves her "as he would love a little child." But he loves her, so that has to count for something, right? Wrong. He falls in love with another girl, thinking she was the one who saved him from the shipwreck, and marries her. So not only has the Little Mermaid failed to get married, and will die the next day as a result, the prince makes it exponentially worse by telling the Little Mermaid that because of her devotion to him, she should be ecstatic over his happiness.

The End of the Little Mermaid Is Nigh

Image via Disney

Thankfully, her sisters — in between killing soldiers — exchange their hair for a knife to give to the Little Mermaid. If she murders him in his marriage bed, the blood on the knife will drip on her legs, turning them back into a tail and allowing her to return to the sea and live. She takes the knife and goes so far as to enter the prince's room as he sleeps, ready to stab him to death. Only at the last moment, she decides she can't kill him, so she throws the knife into the sea. And herself. She chooses to die rather than kill the man who treated her like she was a pet. Now she's foam, only there's a happy ending — happy-ish, at least. Air spirits tell her that her selfless act has earned her a second chance. All she has to do is become an air spirit herself, do good deeds for humans, and after 300 years she will have earned the right to enter the Kingdom of God.

'The Little Mermaid' Is One of Many Stories to be Disneyfied

The Little Mermaid may be the most gruesome of the lot, but Disney's other iconic family movies have some pretty dark origin stories that ended up on the cutting room floor, if they even made it that far. One of the Brothers Grimm adaptations that changes the original story, Cinderella doesn't have a fairy godmother, the evil stepsisters cut off parts of their own feet — one a toe, the other a heel — to try and fit the slipper, and they get their eyeballs pecked out by doves. The 1634 story Sun, Moon and Talia, the basis of Sleeping Beauty, finds the princess' sleeping body raped by a king, and gives birth to twins from the encounter while still asleep. Once awake, the princess marries the king, newly single after burning his first wife alive (in fairness, she did try to kill and serve the twins for dinner). Snow White has the prince falling in love with a dead Snow White, who awakens after the poison apple is dislodged from her throat. The evil queen is then forced to wear a pair of glowing-hot iron shoes and dance 'til she's dead. Oh, and in Beauty and the Beast, the Beauty and the Beast are cousins. Yet The Little Mermaid is the one to beat for the most gruesome story to be turned into a mega-million dollar family film. At least until Disney remakes Bride of Chucky, allowing Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) to be a Disney princess at last.

Disney's live action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey swims into theaters on May 26. Read up on everything we here at Collider know about the film, including the official trailer and the cast and crew.