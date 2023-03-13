Disney has officially released a new poster for their upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The new image features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as the sea witch, Ursula, and Javier Bardem as Ariel's father, King Triton. Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric, can be seen in the background of the poster, which also displays the biological diversity of a coral reef, blossoming with plenty of fish and plants. The film is scheduled to swim into theaters on May 26, as the Memorial Day weekend has worked for other Disney movies, such as Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of Aladdin.

The brand-new trailer for the movie was also released during the commercial break at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony last night. In the new trailer, Ariel's desire to belong to the human world is expressed through the animated film's classic song, "Part of Your World". Other story elements from the original production, such as Ariel rescuing Prince Eric, can be seen in the trailer. While the first teaser focused on the mystery surrounding the submarine caves where the mermaid lives, the most recent one shines the spotlight on Bardem's portrayal of King Triton.

The plot of the upcoming film will follow the story told in 1989 closely. Princess Ariel has a determined curiosity for the world outside the water, but her father forbids her to explore it due to the danger humans represent for mermaids. After falling in love with a young prince she rescues from a shipwreck, Ariel makes a shady deal with the sea witch, Ursula, that would allow her to have a pair of human legs for three days. If Eric didn't give Ariel a true love's kiss before the time set for the deal expired, she would lose her human legs and belong to Ursula for the rest of her life.

Disney's Next Live-Action Reimagining

Before The Little Mermaid sings her way into theaters this summer, Disney will release the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney+. Directed by David Lowery, the new film will tell the story of Peter (Alexander Molony), a boy who never grows up, and has the ability to fly thanks to the fairy dust provided by his best friend, Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi). Peter brings the Darling kids to Neverland, hoping they'll fall in love with the place and join him and the rest of the Lost Boys. But, unfortunately for him and his friends, the evil Captain Hook (Jude Law) is motivated by revenge to capture Peter and anyone who might dare follow him.

