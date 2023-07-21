San Diego Comic-Con is taking place this weekend, and along with film and television updates, the event is also offering panels for all the book lovers out there. On Day 1, July 20, Collider's Perri Nemiroff moderated the Books-to-Film Tie-in: An Insider Perspective panel, which featured authors Rektok Ross, Melissa de la Cruz, and J. Elle. Elle specifically has some pretty recent ties to the big screen, with her live-action The Little Mermaid tie-in prequel novel, Against the Tide, releasing back in April.

During the panel, Elle spoke about some of the most exciting and challenging parts about taking on Ariel's story, especially with Against the Tide expanding upon what audiences already know about the character. The book follows Ariel as she traverses the seven seas with her sisters to find one who was abducted. Moreover, Against the Tide creates a sort of origin story for Ariel, exploring how the princess first became the human object collector she is now. Elle revealed that she initially thought the offer was "an April Fools' Joke...because it's the first Little Mermaid where Ariel looks like me." She noted how historic it was and "was just blown away that they thought I could do it."

While Elle was excited to write Against the Tide, she shared that it was also a lot of pressure in a couple different aspects. First, Elle said there was pressure because "at the end of the day, the cool thing about art in movies and in books is that we, as the consumer of that art, we sort of own that art. How we interpret it and what it means to us is very personal." More than that, though, Elle noted her experience in writing for an already existing character, sharing how she was "really afraid to get [Ariel's] personality wrong." Thankfully, Elle had a lot of leeway to play with the story her way and was able to create a more modern version of Ariel.

J. Elle Was Able to Expand More Than Just Ariel's Story

Along the thread of modernizing Ariel, Elle said that Ariel was "the most boxed-in piece" because she "felt like I needed to write the Ariel that we all know." However, Elle revealed that she was able to read the script as she wrote, giving her access to the version of The Little Mermaid her book would be following. Moreover, Against the Tide offered Elle a chance to explore more of Ariel's sisters, something the movie doesn't quite do. This was another of the "coolest part[s]" about writing the prequel for Elle.

"[A]s writers, as fantasy writers, we like to make up our own stories from our imagination. And so one of the things that I got to create is where these sisters reside, because in 'Against the Tide,' they don't all live in Atlantica at the palace. They all have their own territories. I got to create several different oceans that have their own sort of geography...I got to make up the wildest things about these different places the sisters were from and make them all unique. And that was great because I was like, 'it's a blank slate,' and I do well with a blank slate."

