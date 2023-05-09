It's almost time to go back under the sea with Disney's The Little Mermaid remake, and critics and media members are sharing their thoughts on the majestic adventure. The film caused quite a stir with the talented Halle Bailey stepping into the fins of Ariel and the House of Mouse has put all its weight behind an aggressive marketing campaign showing off her majesty and the beauty of her underwater home. Although it's mostly expected to be another shot-for-shot remake in the vein of Disney's other recent films, viewers will have to really hold their breath for a journey underwater with a record runtime featuring a few new wrinkles in store for fans.

The Little Mermaid will take audiences back through the story of Ariel as she longs to be part of the human world, falls for the dashing Prince Eric, and runs afoul of the sea witch Ursula who offers her the chance to live on the surface and nearly costs her everything. Trailers have largely played to nostalgia, showing classic characters and scenes like the pulse-pounding shark chase stunningly rendered to show a bright and colorful underwater world. Part of what separates it from the original, however, is the music. Lin Manuel Miranda joins Alan Menken, to create four new songs for this expanded musical adventure, a stressful assignment considering how vaunted the multi-platinum classic soundtrack is.

Disney's live-action remakes have been frequently criticized for banking on nostalgia by sticking too close to the source rather than introducing something new. With new music and a stunning cast, director Rob Marshall aims to create something that can stand alongside 1989's The Little Mermaid rather than be seen as another cash grab. Bailey will be joined by Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as Ariel's stern father King Triton, Art Malik as Eric's stalwart butler Grimsby, and Melissa McCarthy playing the dastardly Ursula with the undersea creatures including Daveed Diggs voicing Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle. To fill out this 2-hour and 15-minute film, a few new characters will be introduced including Noma Dumezweni's Queen Selina, Lorena Andrea's Perla, and Kajsa Mohammar's Karina. Rounding out the cast are Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, and Simone Ashley.

Within the team of The Little Mermaid, praise has been high for the individuals on board. Marshall has been effusive in his praise for McCarthy adding another layer to Ursula and the original Ariel Jodi Benson was over the moon about Bailey's performance including her rendition of "Part of Your World." Did the latest Disney remake leave critics wanting to be part of this world, though?

What Do Critics Think of Disney's The Little Mermaid Remake?

Collider's Steve Weintraub shared that there was a lot to love about the film, specifically highlighting the performances of McCarthy and Diggs. In a follow-up post, he pointed out that the film failed to pay respect to the original animated feature's screenplay in the credits.

Other critics, like Chauncey Robinson praised Bailey's performance in a series of tweets, noting the vulnerability she brought to Ariel and the chemistry she shared with Hauer-King. Robinson also noted that the film featured a well-done screenplay, which helped to set the magical tone of the film.

Brandon Lewis was "blown away" by The Little Mermaid, but did point out that the film had some visual issues. Like Weintraub, he highlighted Diggs' performance, which seems to be a highlight of the film. In a follow-up, Lewis addressed another issue that seems to be weighing the film down—the "real life" animal style that Disney's live-action films have utilized with recent releases.

Daveed Diggs seems to be the highlight for many critics, such as the folks at POC Culture who highlighted the Broadway star in their thread. While others focused on the darker cinematography, they highlighted that the film is "bright" and "joyful," assuring fans that it looks and sounds fantastic.

Tessa Smith alluded to the new songs and additional plot points that have been added to The Little Mermaid in her review, while praising the film as "magical" even if it did have some CGI issues.

Michael Lee called the film an "enchanting reimagining," though he indicated that it was a little overstuffed, and later on in his thread seemed to suggest that the "real" animal styling was a hindrance, a sentiment shared by a number of critics.

The Little Mermaid premieres on May 26. Check out the trailer below.