Join 'The Little Mermaid' under the sea when the live-action remake heads to theaters this May.

This May, Disney is inviting audiences to become a part of Ariel's world once again in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. As part of Disney's 100th anniversary, and to continue building anticipation for the upcoming movie, star Halle Bailey has shared a new look at the movie. And to fit in with Disney's centennial, the teaser comes 100 days prior to its release.

Like the first teaser audiences got of the film in September, this latest look features a musical voiceover of Bailey singing "Part of Your World" while showing a bit of the underwater scenery that will, of course, be an integral part of the movie. The new teaser also gives some sneak peeks at settings viewers haven't quite seen yet. This time around, it gives a glimpse at what seems to be where some of the other mermaids live and a look at Ariel interacting with vibrant sea life. Viewers also get a quick first look at Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and hear Ursula's (Melissa McCarthy) menacing laugh.

The Little Mermaid revisits the familiar tale of Princess Ariel, the youngest daughter of King Triton (Javier Bardem). Despite the contempt the king holds for the surface world, Ariel is endlessly fascinated with it. When she saves a human, Prince Eric, from a shipwreck, Ariel begins to fall in love with him and is set on meeting him again no matter what. However, she faces a few setbacks, first from the warnings of her father and then a growing conflict with the sea witch Ursula.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'The Little Mermaid' Live-Action Adaptation Will Be Finished in March

Who Else Is in the Live-Action Cast of The Little Mermaid?

The Little Mermaid also stars Jude Akuwudike as Grimsby, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle. Lorena Andrea and Kasja Mohammar play Perla and Karina, respectively, two characters created specifically for this iteration of the story. Additional cast includes Simone Ashley, Noma Dumezwani, Russell Balogh, Jessica Alexander, Adrian Christopher, and Emily Coates.

The screenplay was written by Jane Goldman and David Magee, with Rob Marshall as director. Alan Menken, who previously worked on the original animated feature, returns to compose for the remake and wrote new songs alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda, Marshall, John DeLuca, and Marc Platt act as producers. The involved companies include Walt Disney Pictures, Marc Platt Productions, Lucamar Productions, and 5000 Broadway Productions.

The Little Mermaid swims to theaters on May 26. Watch the new teaser below: