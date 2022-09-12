Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid teaser that made quite a splash on its debut at the D23 expo has garnered 104 million global views, Variety has reported. The clip sees an exquisite scenery of the ocean before it reveals the Grammy-nominated artist as the live-action Ariel, soulfully singing the iconic Little Mermaid song “Part of Your World."

Bailey stuns in the clip and is seen in a costume akin to its animated predecessor, however, in computer-generated graphics her tail aptly appears sea turquoise as opposed to Ariel's animated green, and the purple shell bra has been replaced with a purple tube top. The music is by veteran Disney composer Alan Menken, who has worked on features like 1989's The Little Mermaid, Enchanted, Tangled, and Beauty and the Beast, to name a few. Bailey has put her own spin on the iconic song which was performed by Jodi Benson in the 1989 film. The stunning visuals are created by Academy Award-winning cinematographer Dion Beebe, who has features like Memoirs of a Geisha, neo-noir Collateral, Miami Vice, and more to his credit.

The newly released trailer also gathered more views than other recent live-action remakes by the studio which include the Emma Stone starring Cruella (68 million views), Emma Watson and Dan Steven-led Beauty and the Beast (94 million views), director Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin featuring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and, Naomi Scott (74 million views), and Angelina Jolie-led Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (62 million views).

Image via Disney

In a short while, the clip has garnered much praise from casual onlookers, fans, and critics alike for Bailey’s short yet intriguing performance as Ariel as well as for the teaser's refreshing look, and great CGI. Directed by Rob Marshall the movie also features Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Noma Dumezweni plays a new character Queen Selina, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina are also featured in voice roles.

The Little Mermaid will make its premiere in theaters on May 26, 2023. Meanwhile, you can check out the new teaser and synopsis below: