With Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid set to be released next month, it isn't too long before audiences get to dive back into the beloved animated classic. As the film's marketing campaign continues to gear up, a brand-new teaser has been revealed, offering fans a wave of nostalgia and breathtaking visuals.

With a plethora of new footage, the teaser effectively recreates iconic scenes from the original film, beginning with the thrilling shark chase sequence that many may remember. Alongside the nostalgic imagery, the teaser also offers fans a closer look at Flounder, voiced by Jacob Tremblay, who appears to faithfully echo the timid nature of his animated counterpart, even with his realistic fish features. However, despite its homages to the original classic, the film manages to stand apart as well, with Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy's powerful performances as Ariel and Ursula in full display in the teaser alongside an onslaught of action-packed footage.

The latest teaser effectively captures the heart of the original classic while also providing a glimpse at the on-screen spectacle worthy to see on the big screen. While Disney's live-action remakes have received criticism from some due to their reliance on nostalgia alongside their derivative nature, there's no denying that the latest iteration from Disney will, at the very least, provide fans with a fun, colorful visual spectacle with breathtaking music. And with the film set to be 2 hours and 15 minutes long, the film will also likely expand on the story.

More Live-Action Remakes Are On the Way

Despite their fair share of criticisms, Disney's live-action remakes of their animated classics continue to be box office juggernauts, with hits such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King, and it appears they aren't slowing down anytime soon. Following the release of The Little Mermaid this summer, Disney will continue to spearhead future projects beginning in 2024 with the releases of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, and Mufasa: The Lion King, which will serve as a prequel to the 2019 film. Additionally, Disney is also set to revisit Lilo & Stitch with a live-action adaptation as well, which has recently added several new members to its cast. With so many projects in store, fans have much to look forward to as more classics come to life in the realm of live-action.

The Little Mermaid dives into theaters on May 26. Check out the brand-new teaser for the hotly anticipated film below.