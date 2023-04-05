Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action is garnering much attention from viewers. Not only has Halle Bailey mesmerized fans around the globe by embodying Ariel and displaying her singing prowess in the trailers, but she has also got an equally mesmerizing nemesis in form of Melissa McCarthy’s sea witch Ursula. The sea witch is inarguably one of the most feared Disney villains – standing next to the likes of Cruella De Vil and Captain Hook – she charms, enchants, and then fulfills wishes in a manner that they more like a curse. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, McCarthy spoke about channeling her inner drag queen for the new movie.

"I'm a huge, huge fan of drag shows and the whole art of it and the entertainment of it," said the actor who before acting performed in a drag persona she called Miss Y at Manhattan clubs. "I've been going to shows since I was not supposed to be going to shows. There's a drag queen that lives in me. I'm always right on the verge of going full-time with her." McCarthy took inspiration from Divine and other iconic drag queens for portraying the legendary character. She describes her iteration of Ursula,

"She's been put in this lair. It's like she's had too many martinis alone. Her friends are eels. That is a woman who has seen it, been in it, dug her way back out. All my references are terrible, but I kept thinking, 'Many a Pall Mall has this woman had.'"

McCarthy on Singing in The Little Mermaid

Of her casting, the actor reveals that she begged director Rob Marshall for the role, "I don't know what lunacy went through my head, because I'm not known as a singer, but I just have always been so strangely in love with Ursula that I thought I can try and lose, but if I don't at least try for it, I'll regret it forever." As for singing in character, what she “found really fun was, which of the lines — either talking or singing — is Ursula just muttering to herself?" Further elaborating,

"She's been isolated a long time, so it was fun to play around with which ones are her talking to her friends, which ones are her arguing with herself, and then which ones are actually intentionally outward to Ariel? The concept of that suddenly seemed really fun."

The Little Mermaid swims to theaters on May 26. You can check out the trailer below: