In just two weeks, Ariel swims her way back to the big screen with the release of Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, the musical feature revisits the animated classic while bringing its own set of unique qualities to viewers. As anticipation continues to build, Disney released a new clip from the movie, giving viewers a taste of one returning song: "Under the Sea."

Reminiscent of the original movie, the clip begins as a wonder-filled Ariel recalls what she saw in the human world. Sebastian (Daveed Diggs) quickly stops her mid-thought, reminding Ariel that it doesn't get better than living in the sea. What follows is a song viewers already know like the back of their hands. The clip only offers a snippet of the musical number, teasing some of the underwater creatures that will inevitably join in during later sections of the song. It also reminds viewers that both Ariel and Sebastian maintain their respective viewpoints, with Ariel quickly heading off to explore while Sebastian follows to convince her otherwise.

Alongside familiar tunes, The Little Mermaid will update existing songs as well as usher in new ones. One notable song receiving some lyrical changes is "Kiss the Girl," which will place a greater emphasis on consent for the remake. A new song, entitled "For the First Time," will debut with the movie. As suggested by the title, the song will focus on Ariel's first experience on land. It was written by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, who worked closely with original composer and songwriter Alan Menken.

What Else to Expect From The Little Mermaid

Like the original, the live-action remake will follow Ariel as she sets out to explore more of the human world. After she saves Prince Eric's (Jonah Hauer-King) life, Ariel begins to fall in love with him, following the whims of her heart despite her father's (Javier Bardem) warnings. To do so, Ariel becomes entangled with the sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), who has nothing good in store for Ariel. The movie clocks in at a record-breaking 135-minute runtime, which means viewers can expect an even greater expansion to Ariel's story.

The Little Mermaid was directed by Rob Marshall from a screenplay by David Magee and Jane Goldman. Marshall, Miranda, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca produced. Additional cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Noma Dumezweni, Emily Coates, Simone Ashley, Russell Balogh, Jessica Alexander, Adrian Christopher, Jude Akuwudike, Lorena Andrea, and Kasja Mohammar.

The Little Mermaid swims to theaters May 26. Watch the new clip below: