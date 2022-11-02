Horror and musicals have a lot more in common than one may think, as they both possess camp sensibilities and have amassed large and devoted LGBT+ followings that have helped to propel them further into pop culture fame.

This has, of course, led to the creation of the subgenre of horror musicals, which have long remained a staple of cinema history and have since become legendary cult-classic favorites. These movies have helped ease the terror away from those who may not be able to handle classic horror films, so it's an excellent middle ground and starting off point for people who want to get into the horror genre. As the Halloween season winds down, it's time to branch out into the esoteric world of horror musical films, bound to give you a fright and a chuckle.

'The Phantom of the Opera' (2004)

Starting off with a classic, the 2004 cinematic portrayal of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical The Phantom of the Opera - which was in turn based on the original 1910 French novel by Gaston Leroux - is dripping with 19th-century gothic visuals and costumes and is utterly enchanting. It has an exceptionally talented vocal performance by Emmy Rossum who even gives the great Mariah Carey a run for her money with her whistle tone skills.

The musical movie follows the traditional style of classic gothic horror stemming from the time it was first produced and is similar to the tale of Frankenstein's monster by Mary Shelley, with the titular 'Phantom' possessing all the tropes of a horror anti-hero all the way down to his intense broodiness and angst. Its dreamy aesthetic and romantic story are more than enough to draw anyone in, but its dark atmosphere and spooky vibes also make it a perfect watch for horror aficionados everywhere.

Anna and the Apocalypse' (2017)

In the world of the zombie apocalypse genre, there are usually two lanes that filmmakers take: hyper-realistic horror survival films that terrify all those that dare to watch, or campy and comedic takes on the beloved brain-eating monsters. The 2017 British film Anna and the Apocalypse follows the route of the latter and even takes camp to a whole new level by making it a Christmas-themed zombie musical. Sleigh!

Anna, played by Ella Hunt, has to fight against the festive-adorned undead alongside her friends through the gory task of killing zombies whilst also performing upbeat musical numbers that align with the classic repertoire of teen musicals such as the struggle of not fitting in or having a crush that is not reciprocated. All the while, a grotesque slaughter continues around them. Any fans of zombie film, especially Shaun of the Dead, should give this campy horror musical a watch if they haven't.

'Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical' (2005)

Based on the cult-classic 1936 exploitation film of the same name, Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical is a mostly unknown made-for-television musical film. It satirizes the original message of marijuana-based terror from the original film in an incredibly campy and hilarious way, starring Kristen Bell, Alan Cumming, Neve Campbell, and John Mann.

The film follows a once-innocent teen couple in middle America in the 1930s who succumb to hedonistic satanism and commit acts of cannibalism, murder, and sadism, all thanks to the alluring and dangerous pull of the dreaded 'Reefer Gang' who supply them with unholy weed. It's hilarious with excellent performances by the ensemble cast. Bell, in particular, pulls off an excellent powerhouse musical display that just really adds to its charm.

'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

Another adaptation of a beloved Broadway musical, Little Shop of Horrors is a 1986 horror musical that stars Rick Moranis as Seymour Krelborn, a nervous flower-shop employee who nurses a rare plant from outer space called Audrey II, named after his love interest Audrey, played by Ellen Greene. The plant only grows and feeds on human blood and flesh, leading Seymour to commit acts of murder to keep the plant satiated.

The film is (once again) incredibly campy and absurd, filled with fan-favorite show tunes such as "Suddenly Seymour" as well as a delightfully deranged performance by Steve Martin as a sadistic dentist in the aptly named "Dentist!" and other equally freaky feats of off-beat musical excellence.

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

Arguably the poster child of horror musicals everywhere, the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show is based on the 1973 stage production of the same name. It features an unforgettable ensemble cast including the likes of Susan Sarandon, Meat Loaf, and of course, Tim Curry as the always iconic Dr. Frank-N-Furter in a glitzy and flamboyant homage to B-grade horror films from cinema's Silver Age.

The film is not only revolutionary for being a pioneer in the horror musical genre, but also for its depiction of sexually diverse characters and themes. Its unapologetic portrayal of LGBT+ liberation has since become a legendary fixture of film history and beloved by pretty much all that are fortunate enough to give it a watch.

'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' (2007)

Another musical classic adapted to the silver screen, this 2007 Tim Burton horror musical stars Johnny Depp and his then-wife Helena Bonham-Carter who are draped in a muted and gray wardrobe typical of any Burton film. The musical follows Sweeney Todd, a murderous barber in Victorian England hellbent on revenge who hides his crimes through Ms. Lovett grinding the bodies into her meat pies.

Any Burton fan will be satisfied with all the classic trademarks of his style ever present in this film; gloomy color-grading, morbidity, and the chemistry between Depp and Bonham-Carter. But it still holds up on its own as a fun re-imagining of a staple of musical theater.

'Repo! The Genetic Opera' (2008)

Following the cult success of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, millennials were gifted their own rock opera cult classic for their generation. Repo! The Genetic Opera is a 2008 horror-musical film that features the talents of Paul Sorvino, Anthony Head, and Paris Hilton.

Like most cult faves, the film received pretty mixed reviews during its first release but has since gotten more love and appreciation for its unabashed ridiculousness and absurdity, and genuinely just makes for a fun watch.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Directed by the legendary stop-motion animator Henry Selick (not Burton, who is instead the film's producer), The Nightmare Before Christmas is the perfect movie for November and has inspired spooky aesthetic and appreciation into the hearts of people everywhere. The stop-motion musical is a classic due to its imaginative visuals, unique story, and catchy songs that have since become staple picks for Halloween party playlists.

Endlessly fun, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a holiday film that brings together the most horror-loving goths and festive Mariah Carey enthusiasts together in a way that has not been mastered since.

'The Lure' (2005)

Image Via Kino Świat

Mermaids have long enchanted audiences worldwide. The highly anticipated The Little Mermaid live-action remake destined to make a big splash at the box office. Other mermaid-related media such as the always iconic H20: Just Add Water follow the same kind of ethereal and beautiful portrayal of these half-fish women. However, the 2015 Polish film The Lure instead features man-eating and singing mermaids, a horror retelling of the Hans Christen Andersen tale.

The horror genre hasn't incorporated mermaids as much as it really should, so The Lure is a much-welcomed delight that even fans of the original story can be entertained by the much more graphic and bloody - but still just as magical - addition to the mermaid cinematic universe.

'Spidarlings' (2016)

A dazzling punk-rock, body-horror, queer-led musical film, Spidarlings (2016) is absurd, bizarre, and weird in all the best possible ways. The plot follows a poverty-stricken couple, Eden and Matilda, who buy a pet tarantula that soon wreaks havoc in their lives.

It is a real gem that has yet to receive the love it truly deserves, so give it a chance as the Halloween season winds down!

