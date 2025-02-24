Normal People cemented itself as romantic drama gold back in 2020 when Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald adapted Sally Rooney’s sophomore smash hit for television. An agonizing slow-burn between Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell, the show painted a psychological portrait of two people deeply troubled, but also deeply in love.

While Normal People effectively launched Edgar-Jones and Mescal into the limelight and kick-started their careers, the miniseries was not director Abrahamson’s first foray into prestige adaptations. In 2018, Abrahamson released the movie version of Lucinda Coxon’s novel, The Little Stranger. A dazzling exercise in suspense, The Little Stranger received pushback upon its release, in both print and film, for being labeled horror. It’s time everyone takes a second look at The Little Stranger and its clever approach to unease.

Domhnall Gleeson Shines in This Eerie Masterpiece