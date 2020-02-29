‘The Little Things’ Thriller Starring Denzel Washington & Rami Malek Has a Release Date

The upcoming crime thriller The Little Things from writer/director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, The Highwaymen) now has a release date. The film, starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, will hit theaters January 29, 2021.

The film follows Deke (Washington), a grizzled Kern County, CA deputy sheriff who has to team up with the hotshot LA Detective Baxter (Malek) to catch a serial killer. The film also stars Sofia Vassilieva, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Michael Hyatt, Jason James Richter, Chris Bauer, and Kerry O’Malley. Interestingly, Jared Leto also stars in an undisclosed role, which means he’s probably playing the killer, right? Or at least a prime suspect.

The Little Things recently wrapped filming this past December in Los Angeles. Hancock has had a long and interesting career as both a writer and director. In the 1990s, he scripted Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil and the Kevin Costner drama A Perfect World, and later wrote and directed The Blind Side, which won Sandra Bullock a Best Actress Oscar and was nominated for Best Picture. More recently, he wrote the upcoming science fiction film Infinite for director Antoine Fuqua. He’s clearly adept at crafting stories in multiple genres, and the pairing of uber-intense actors Washington and Malek as two cops investigating a series of grisly murders is an offer I can’t refuse.