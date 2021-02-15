This week on The Collider Podcast, we're joined by associate editor Greg Smith to talk about the new HBO Max movie The Little Things. During our discussion, we talk about the frustrating filmmaking choices the movie makes, why those choices don't work, if the film could have benefitted from test screenings, how it compares to the 90s thrillers it seeks to emulate, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

