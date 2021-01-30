This week, Warner Bros. The Little Things officially debuted on HBO Max. The January 29 premiere marked the start of the high-profile release plan Warner Bros. and HBO Max announced back in December 2020. This plan involves Warner Bros. releasing its 2021 feature film line-up on HBO Max as well as in theaters on the same day. The Little Things is the first, with big tentpoles like Godzilla vs. Kong, horror movies including Malignant, dramas like Cry Macho, and more arriving through the end of 2021.

'Dune', 'Matrix 4', and Other 2021 Warner Bros. Movies to Hit HBO Max and Theaters Simultaneously All of WB's 2021 slate will be released on HBO Max at the same time as they hit theaters — but with one major catch.

The Little Things will be available to stream on HBO Max until Sunday, February 28. This leaving date is part of a 31-day release window — the same window Wonder Woman 1984 had for its day-and-date release on HBO Max at the end of 2020. The 31-day release window is another standard feature in the Warner Bros.-HBO Max release plan. This means that HBO Max subscribers can enjoy these new Warner Bros. releases from the comfort of their own home for one month before those movies, like The Little Things, leave the streamer. It's highly likely The Little Things will be released on HBO Max again at some point (like a typical new movie release), but it's unclear how long you will have to wait for that return. As such, you should probably make sure you're all set up with an HBO Max account and the right way to access the streaming service so you can watch The Little Things ASAP.

Image via Warner Bros.

The Little Things boasts serious Oscars power with its trio of leading stars: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. Directed and written by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), The Little Things follows Joe "Deke" Deacon (Washington), a deputy sheriff working in a rural California community who's called back to Los Angeles, his former beat. A murder draws Deke back into the ranks of his former team and soon, he's investigating this case with the man who replaced him, Detective Jim Baxter (Malek). The case tests Deke and Baxter in different ways, bringing up old ghosts for Deke and testing Baxter's mettle in a way he's never encountered. Together, the men track possible suspect Albert Sparma (Leto), a thoroughly creepy individual who taunts the pair as they hunt for evidence. All in all, The Little Things is a twisty crime thriller reminiscent of Mindhunter that you will not want to miss.

The Little Things is now available to stream on HBO Max. For more, check out our review of The Little Things before you watch.

Share Share Tweet Email

‘How It Ends’ Review: Apocalypse Comedy Puts a Pleasant Spin on the End of the World | Sundance The cameo-filled comedy takes place during the last day on Earth, but is full of super chill and pleasant characters.