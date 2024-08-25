The spy genre has brought us some of the most thrilling movies ever. Whether it's the intrigue of seeing someone else get a front-row seat in another's life without their knowledge or the adrenaline rush that comes with the immersive danger of the situations the characters face, these movies force us to choose a side to root for. From John Stewart's character L. B. "Jeff" Jefferies in Alfred Hitchcock's relatable masterpiece thriller Rear Window to Gene Hackman's Harry Caul in one of Francis Ford Coppola's best movies, The Conversation, espionage stories and their heroes have cemented a bond with audiences. Joining that elite list of movies and their secret agent actors is the 2006 German Oscar-winning drama The Lives of Others and Ulrich Mühe's portrayal of East Germany's Stasi (secret police) officer, Captain Gerd Wiesler. Gerd is a revisionist kind of hero in the genre. Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's feature directorial debut, The Lives of Others, conquered both the Oscars as the Best International Feature Film and influenced real-life espionage, acting as a basis for international conversations in intelligence gathering and a reference tool in intelligence training.

The Lives of Others (2006) Release Date March 30, 2007 Director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Cast Ulrich Mühe , Martina Gedeck , Sebastian Koch , Ulrich Tukur Runtime 137 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Expand

'The Lives of Others' Is a Harrowing Tale of Life in East Germany During the Cold War

Set in East Germany, The Lives of Others is a deep dive into state surveillance life on the Eastern side of the Berlin Wall during the Cold War in the 1980s. The film's story centers on Captain Gerd Wiesler, a fervent Stasi operative initially loyal to the ironically named German Democratic Republic (GDR). Captain Gerd Wiesler begins to waver as he comes to terms with the reality of the lives of those he spies on. When he is tasked by his boss, Oberstleutnant Anton Grubitz (played by Ulrich Tukur), to look into the clean-projecting socialist celebrity playwright Georg Dreyman (Sebastian Koch), Wiesler’s life becomes increasingly entangled with that of Dreyman and his girlfriend, Christa-Maria Sieland (Martina Gedeck). His wiretapping of their apartment reveals the intimate details of their lives, serving as a turning point. He witnesses firsthand the oppressive nature of the regime and the struggles faced by its citizens, which leads him to become empathetic. This new conviction is further enhanced by the discovery that his assignment is a fishing expedition designed by a senior government official, Minister Bruno Hempf (Thomas Thieme), whose motivation is to send Dreyman to jail so he can have Christa to himself.

Georg Dreyman, too, who has so far been fortunate enough to avoid the brutal state repression that many of his fellow artists have endured, begins to question the state's cruelty when his best friend Albert Jerska (played by Volkmar Kleinert) dies by suicide following the state's clampdown on his source of livelihood. Echoing the McCarthy-era witch hunts in America, East Germany's surveillance of suspected dissenters was often fueled by personal grudges and a paranoid fear of capitalism. With Wiesler and Dreyman's awakening, they separately resolve to do something about the unfortunate situation their country faces: They become rebellious.

The relationships between the film's characters are fraught with moral dilemmas. When Wiesler discovers Minister Bruno Hempf has a manipulative interest in Christa, he must choose a side between duty and his personal conviction. This decision jeopardizes his relationship with his ruthlessly ambitious boss, Grubitz, who is also the closest thing he has to a friend in the film. Even though they don't meet on-screen, Dreyman and Wiesler are connected in the film through a magical piece of music titled "Sonate vom Guten Menschen" (Sonata for a Good Man), which Dreyman was gifted by his late friend just before he took his own life. Wiesler, in an emotional sequence, gets to hear the music through his surveillance as Dreyman plays it, posing to his girlfriend, "Can anyone who has heard this music, I mean truly heard it, really be a bad person?" It's a brilliant way in which The Lives of Others pays homage to its good men (Dreyman and Wiesler) whose transformation encapsulates the film's overriding theme of exploring the human spirit caught in the machinery of oppression. The Lives of Others is a scathing indictment of state overreach, exposing the insidious consequences of suppressing individual freedoms.

'The Lives of Others' Admonishes Espionage as Psychological Torture

The Lives of Others eschews the typical spy movie tropes of thrilling action and external conflicts, focusing instead on the complex inner struggles of its protagonist. It breaks the mold by delving deep into the psychological and moral dilemmas faced by those enforcing espionage as well as the victims. In so doing, the film challenges traditional surveillance, where it is often seen as a national duty that has to be contended with. What does a good man do when the oppressive system he serves doesn't seek justice for its citizens but instead means for its self-preservation? Do they walk along and save themselves, or do they take a principled stand and risk it all? This is the moral quandary that Wiesler faces. His exposure to the intimate life of his subject forces him to question the ethical implications of the regime's actions. He lies to his boss to save Dreyman and is ready to pay the ultimate price in the film's climax as an ode to their ideological connection. He throws his initial assertion that he serves a "humanist system." After all, what humanist system persecutes an innocent person? This internal conflict is mirrored in the lives of Dreyman and Christa as well, who struggle with their own fears and compromises under the regime's watchful eye.

These conflicts are not just about the characters' moral quandaries, but also their survival. GDR citizens must be careful about what they say at any given time. They turn the volumes of their radios loud and resort to non-verbal cues in case they are being spied on, which more often than not, they are. That many East Germans suffer psychological trauma that results in deaths by suicide is telling of the need for the likes of Dreyman to rebel and protect their fundamental freedoms. The film argues that the denial of one fundamental freedom inevitably leads to more being denied. One likely casualty of a lack of freedom of speech is the deterioration of economic freedom. The blacklisted theatrical director who ends up taking his own life shows just how much power such a limitless state portends. Even loyal citizens who keep away from active political discourse are not left out. For instance, Dreyman's neighbor (Marie Gruber) witnesses the Stasi wiretapping his apartment and is threatened by Wiesler that if she speaks out, her daughter will not attend university, which is state-controlled. Dreyman's girlfriend as well finds herself between a rock and a hard place when she is threatened that she may never work again if she doesn't rat out her boyfriend. The Lives of Others is a film that reminds people never to take the freedoms they enjoy for granted.

'The Lives of Others' Influenced Real-Life International Espionage

Close

The Lives of Others' castigation of intrusive espionage not only set a new standard for on-screen stories in the genre but also influenced real-life espionage. Through its unflinching portrayal of the horrific GDR state surveillance, international stakeholders have identified with the film and raised their voices on existing injustices in the post-Berlin Wall world. According to The New York Times, veterans of an Israeli elite military intelligence group code-named Unit 8200, for instance, refused to continue serving as reserves in intelligence-gathering targeting Palestinians. They cited moral conflicts akin to those in the film. In testimonies they relayed to the authorities, they decried the indiscriminate collection of information from Palestinians, particularly innocent people. “Palestinians’ sex talks were always a hot item to pass on from one person in the unit to the other for a good laugh,” said one veteran. Drawing parallels with The Lives of Others, another officer stated,

“I felt a lot of sympathy for the victims in the film of the intelligence... But I did feel a weird, confusing sense of similarity. I identified myself with the intelligence workers. That we were similar to the kind of oppressive intelligence in oppressive regimes really was a deep realization that makes us all feel that we have to take responsibility.”

In the U.S., Edward Snowden's 2013 mass surveillance disclosures, which revealed damning information about the surveillance of entire populations across national borders, were partly inspired by The Lives of Others. According to The Washington Post, historian Carrie Rickey states that The Lives of Others, alongside Coppola's Oscar-nominated thriller The Conversation, influenced Snowden's actions. Military analyst Daniel Ellsberg also supports this claim. This shows the film's impact on the ethical implications of modern-day surveillance operations.

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's The Lives of Others, beyond being a well-crafted film that demands every movie buff's attention, addresses pertinent issues that have changed the way espionage stories are told, not just on-screen, but also how real espionage is conducted. Donnersmarck's direction, which focuses on simplicity with an emphasis on the story at hand, makes The Lives of Others easily one of the best spy movies ever made.

The Lives of Others is available to rent on Amazon.

RENT ON AMAZON