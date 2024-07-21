The Big Picture Anger fuels the groundbreaking film The Living End, criticizing government inaction during the AIDS epidemic.

Director Gregg Araki's film stands out for its raw, confrontational story that holds nothing back.

Luke and Jon's intense love story in the context of the HIV crisis is a defiant act of love and defiance.

“Live fast, die young, leave a beautiful corpse.” It’s an early line spoken in The Living End (1992) where director Gregg Araki unleashed his rage at the catastrophic handling of the AIDS epidemic. It became a groundbreaking, early entry in the New Queer Cinema movement of the 1990s, released in the second decade that saw AIDS ravaging communities. Governments worldwide did little to nothing to save people whose life spans were cut down exponentially. In the United States, President Reagan’s administration looked the other way and so did Hollywood. The stigma and panic surrounding HIV/AIDS exacerbated the bigotry put upon the LGBTQ community, and it wasn’t until a beloved celebrity revealed they were infected that the government and entertainment industry couldn’t remain inactive any longer. In the ‘80s and the ‘90s, films tried to humanize the health crisis, but Gregg Araki’s The Living End differed. It was taboo-breaking as a giant middle finger to Hollywood, the US government, and anyone else who didn’t do anything or waited too long to save lives.

What Were the First Movies That Discussed AIDS

The epidemic began in 1981, but HIV.gov noted that a massive spike in awareness happened when Hollywood heartthrob Rock Hudson disclosed his diagnosis in July 1985, the first celebrity to do so. President Ronald Reagan finally mentioned the health crisis in September, followed by Hudson’s passing in October. No one could try to ignore what was going on anymore, and in the same year, two films wanted to bring awareness to the rising infections and deaths. An Early Frost was an NBC TV movie that was a heartfelt, sanitized story about Michael (Aidan Quinn) revealing his AIDS diagnosis to his parents (Gena Rowlands and Ben Gazzara) and the complicated road for them to accept him at a time he needs them most.

Buddies was released first, an indie film with a limited theatrical release and a more personal viewpoint that centered on David (David Schachter), a hospital volunteer or “buddy” to gay patient Robert (Geoff Edholm), whose health is deteriorating from AIDS. Directed/written by gay activist, Arthur J. Bressan Jr., Buddies didn’t face attempted interference by network executives who were concerned about a mainstream audience like with An Early Frost. Michael’s story is about his relationship with his family; scenes with his boyfriend are condensed. David and Robert in Buddies form a more complex relationship that is platonic and romantic. It put attention on how the LGBTQ+ community had to raise their voices with AIDS activism when no one else was doing anything.

In one powerful scene, Robert rants over religious prejudice with inconsolable anger that not even a painful coughing fit can stop him. “He seemed willing to literally die rather than shut up,” David thinks. The urgency to Buddies was only emphasized when director Bressan Jr. and actor Geoff Edholm succumbed to AIDS before the decade was over. Other indie films continued to bring awareness in the last half of the ‘80s, from 1986’s Parting Glances to 1989’s Longtime Companion. When the 1990s rolled in, HIV.gov marked 1992 as the year the disease became the leading cause of death among U.S. men, ages 25 to 44. During this fearful time, director Gregg Araki made his third feature, The Living End, in what would become his breakthrough in the film industry.

What Is ‘The Living End’ About?

Film critic Jon (Craig Gilmore) has just received his HIV-positive diagnosis, facing it with timid denial. Drifter Luke (Mike Dytri) has known his status for some time, deciding to be reckless from that point on. When their lives collide, they hook up and a relationship grows into a connection they desperately need. After Luke kills a cop, they head out on a road trip that can be as tender as it is toxic. From the opening, The Living End feeds off the anger and frustration the LGBTQ+ community felt about the Reagan administration purposely overlooking the AIDS epidemic.

Luke’s response is rageful, spray-painting in bloody red letters, “Fuck The World” from a view overlooking LA, but it’s a lonely image. Society doesn’t know he’s there, spray-painting or dancing to his music. When Jon is given his diagnosis, it’s from a bored doctor who sits behind a desk with a human skull model perched on the corner. Although Jon reaches out to a friend for support, what he needs is someone who can relate to the “new normal” he finds himself in. Once Luke springs into his life, the two can’t be separated, not when they have to face the hateful prejudice around them.

Director Gregg Araki Lashes Out at Bigotry

Because Luke believes his days are numbered, he attacks bigots. He uses a boom box to smash the head of a man who happily shouts out the f-slur. When a trio of homophobes approach with baseball bats, Luke uses a gun to put a bullet in each one. But Luke isn’t invincible. After killing the homophobic cop, he shows up at Jon’s place, knowing the trouble he’s in, with no one else to turn to. While the two young men believe their HIV-positive status has marked them with a death sentence, Luke is the one who gets to commit the most harm to people, providing a cathartic release in seeing bigots get punished. Instead of becoming vigilante justice, it’s spontaneous.

Araki explained what inspired him to make the film in an interview with Letterboxd, “It’s hard for young people today to really understand what it was like to be in your twenties and just feel like this black cloud of doom is hanging over you every fucking day, and people are just dropping dead in the street.” He went on to say, “Out of that darkness, Living End is absolutely a diary for me of my thoughts and my feelings, my emotions and me processing the AIDS crisis.” Death is lurking throughout the film, and hyper-stylized aesthetics and campiness ease the nihilism levels that could topple the story into a relentless pit of despair.

‘The Living End’ Isn’t Always Dark

Originally, Araki planned to shoot in black-and-white until he was given film stock, which let him color in Jon and Luke’s world. The vibrant set design went on to be a trademark of Araki, with fantastically oversaturated motel rooms in 1995's The Doom Generation. When Jon and Luke have breakfast, a pink Barbie cereal box is in between them, with a poster of The Smiths above. A shoegaze and post-punk soundtrack is also an important part of Araki’s filmography. Luke and Jon drive down a tunnel with lines of blue light overhead as “Synsaethesia” by Chris and Cosey plays. When the camera isn’t on either of the young men, it points out the windshield to immerse viewers like they are passengers.

Then there are the memorable side characters that populate the journey. Luke is often the one to get himself in trouble, encountering a wife who keeps a butcher knife in her purse to use on her unfaithful husband, and a bickering pair of lesbian man-hating killers that nearly shoot him. The performances, from the smaller roles to the leads, can be stilted or over-the-top, which becomes integrated into the strange experience of a Gregg Araki film. The colorful sets, the dream-like soundtrack, and the outrageous side characters form Araki’s film style, but what really makes The Living End a radical queer classic of the ‘90s are the sex scenes that become acts of defiance.

Jon and Luke’s Love Story in 'The Living End' Is Sweet and Intense

In Buddies, there is a scene that would not have made it into NBC’s An Early Frost. David helps Robert feel aroused enough to masturbate, something he hasn't been able to do for a while. It was a controversial moment to see an AIDS patient find pleasure in sex, one that The Living End expands on. Araki remembered in the interview with Letterboxd how the film, especially the sex scenes, hit a nerve, “people were so outraged by it. There were riots in the theaters.” He added that the reaction was "because there was almost zero visibility in the culture.”

In the shower, Jon and Luke have unprotected sex for a liberating moment in the context of their HIV-positive status. It gets kinky when Luke wants to be choked, but it never feels carelessly exploitative. Another scene goes for a nonchalant tone while the guys are busy in a motel bed. Luke suddenly tries to start a conversation mid-way through sex. In a close-up, while they lay their chins on each other, Luke asks, “If you had to choose which would you rather die for, sex or love?” This question leads to the movie’s somber ending.

The Living End isn’t overly bleak, but Luke’s impulsive behavior causes him to self-destruct, shifting the violence from bigots onto Jon and himself. At a beach, Luke wants to take control of his death, so he puts a gun in his mouth and rapes Jon, hoping to end his life with sexual gratification — until the gun jams. Despite Jon having every reason to abandon an utterly defeated Luke, he stays behind. Luke’s actions are ugly, but it’s a reaction to how society has tossed aside people like him. Instead of complying with the "bury your gays" trope, director Gregg Araki keeps Jon and Luke alive to declare HIV shouldn’t be a death sentence.

‘The Living End’ Angrily Calls Out the President

Once Reagan left the Oval Office, George H. W. Bush stepped in to make little more progress than what his predecessor did. In 1992, the AIDS activist group ACT UP tirelessly fought to get his attention for more action, holding a march outside the White House for the ashes of loved ones who died from the disease to be poured onto the presidential lawn. One of the most jagged lines of dialogue in The Living End comes from Luke, who offers an idea on how to get President Bush to save lives: “We can hold him at gunpoint, inject him with a syringe full of our blood. How much you want to bet they’d have a magic cure by tomorrow?”

The whole film is an indictment of the U.S. government. In the end credits, a dedication appeared that is for Craig Lee, who played one of the side characters, “and the hundreds of thousands who’ve died and the hundreds of thousands of more who will die because of a big white house full of republican fuckheads.” The next year, Philadelphia would be Hollywood’s first major film to depict AIDS and offer sympathetic, thinly-layered gay representation. Director Jonathan Demme intended to change the minds of homophobic audiences, not make a film for a gay audience.

That’s why Andy (Tom Hanks) has limited scenes with his boyfriend Miguel (Antonio Banderas), and more scenes with his attorney Joe Miller (Denzel Washington). The most intimate moment between Andy and Miguel is when Andy is on his deathbed, a far cry from what is seen in Buddies, Longtime Companion, or more explicitly in The Living End. Among the many onscreen depictions of the AIDS crisis, The Living End stands out because of its rough edges thanks to a low-budget, confrontational story that holds little back. It’s an angry, campy, and poignant statement by Gregg Araki.

