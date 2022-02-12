Principal photography has just wrapped on The Locksmith, an upcoming thriller starring Ryan Phillipe (Crash, Peacock’s MacGruber). Variety revealed an exclusive first image that provides a glimpse into Phillipe in character as Miller the expert locksmith. The movie follows an ex-con fresh out of prison who is trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter, but somehow gets mixed up in an unexpected kidnapping – and his ex is a police detective.

The first-look image reveals what might be the first scene in the movie, or at least one of the first – Phillipe’s character leaving a penitentiary with a bag full of his belongings. He was arrested for a job gone south and seems determined not to look back, but we all know an expert criminal can hardly make a clean break from a life of crime before being called back into action by his old acquaintances.

Kate Bosworth is also in the cast of The Locksmith. The actor was previously in Netflix’s The I-Land and recently starred in The Immaculate Room. Rounding up the main cast is Emmy winner Ving Rhames, who is best known for his role as Luther Stickwell in the Mission: Impossible film series – whose seventh and eighth installments have been delayed for a year.

The Locksmith is directed by Nicolas Harvard, who is making his feature film debut. Even though Harvard is only now helming a project, he’s been a first and second assistant director for two decades in Hollywood, and has worked in highly praised films such as Hell or High Water, Wind River, and Oscar winner The Hurt Locker. Harvard also worked on acclaimed series like Yellowstone and Sorry For Your Loss.

The screenplay of The Locksmith is co-written by Chris LaMont (Hard Kill) and Joe Russo (The Au Pair Nightmare). The duo wrote the script based on an original story by John Glosser, Ben Kabialis, and Blair Kroeber, all of whom are making their feature film debut – they have, however, worked in the production crew of several projects such as RuPaul’s Drag Race and Captain America: Civil War.

The Locksmith is yet to get a release date and trailer.

Check out the official synopsis below:

“The Locksmith,” follows Miller (Phillippe), an expert locksmith fresh out of prison after a job gone bad. Back home, he tries to work his way back into the life of his daughter and his ex-girlfriend, Beth, who is now a police detective. Determined to make a clean start, he is forced to use the only skills he has as a gifted locksmith. But things soon get complicated after an unexpected kidnapping and from there, take a tumultuous turn.

