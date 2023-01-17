Back in early 2022, we announced that production had wrapped in the Ryan Phillippe-led thriller The Locksmith. Now it’s time to follow up on that, as Screen Media Films shared with Collider the first trailer for the upcoming movie. Now, we can reveal the trailer and also unveil the movie’s release date: It will premiere simultaneously in theaters and On Demand in just a couple of weeks, on February 3. The story centers around an ex-con who decides to turn his life around after getting released from prison — but somehow ends up in the criminal underworld again.

In the trailer, we see that Miller (Phillippe) indeed does what he can to leave his life of crime behind. As the title suggests, he’s a master lock pick who can get through several of them in a few minutes. His skills put him in trouble during a burglary that goes south, and after he gets out of prison there's a huge chance that it will happen again. He tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter and his ex-girlfriend, but soon an old friend resurfaces to ask for his help.

Just When He Thought He Was Out...

To make his life even more difficult, Miller’s ex-girlfriend Beth (Kate Bosworth) is a police detective, which means there’s only so much she can do after she discovers that the man is about to commit a crime and risk his freedom once again. Every action movie fan knows that this is a recipe for disaster for the main character, but we just have to watch it to see if he’ll manage to do one last job or screw his life forever. The main cast also features Mission: Impossible film series' Ving Rhames.

The Locksmith Director Was a Frequent Collaborator of Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan

The Locksmith is directed by Nicolas Harvard, who is making his feature film debut. Even though Harvard is only now helming a project, he’s been a first and second assistant director for two decades in Hollywood, and has worked in highly praised films such as Hell or High Water, Wind River, and Oscar winner The Hurt Locker. Harvard also worked on acclaimed series like Yellowstone and Sorry For Your Loss.

The screenplay of The Locksmith is co-written by Chris LaMont (Hard Kill) and Joe Russo (The Au Pair Nightmare). The duo wrote the script based on an original story by John Glosser, Ben Kabialis, and Blair Kroeber, all of whom are making their feature film debut – they have, however, worked in the production crew of several projects such as RuPaul’s Drag Race and Captain America: Civil War.

The Locksmith premieres in theaters and On Demand on February 3. You can watch the exclusive trailer and check out the new poster below:

Check out the official synopsis here: