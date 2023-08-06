The Big Picture The Lodge is a disturbing portrayal of how evil can exist in unexpected places.

Aiden, the main culprit, takes advantage of Grace's vulnerable state and uses mind games to make her believe she's lost her mind, with his manipulation escalating to dangerous levels.

Aiden's actions surpass the evilness of Damien from The Omen, as he knowingly inflicts psychological torment on Grace. His willingness to break her reveals a twisted and sociopathic character.

We get it that kids aren't always thrilled about a new woman coming in to replace their mother. The list of evil stepmother movies is longer than your arm. But this is not one of those films. 2019's The Lodge stars Riley Keough in a horrific tale of gaslighting turned deadly. And the one doing the gaslighting isn't the adult, but one of the kids. Are you serious? Trying to make someone believe that they are insane is one of the most vile and despicable things one human being can do to another. How could a little kid be responsible for such a heinous act? If Damien Thorn from The Omen were to be presented as the antichrist in 2019 instead of 1976, he would look like this little bastard. Moreover, he would be jealous of the ruthless and diabolical methods that he only wished he had used on Gregory Peck and Lee Remick. And we're talking about the Prince of Darkness here!

What is 'The Lodge' About?

Grace (Keough) is a mentally fragile young woman who meets and starts dating a writer named Richard Hall (Richard Armitage) who has two children, Aiden (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh). When Richard decides it would be a good idea to take a trip to their remote and isolated cabin for a family vacation over the holidays, both Grace and Aiden are reticent about it. Grace doesn't feel comfortable enough around the children yet, and Aiden is a spoiled and pretentious pre-teen who is (albeit, understandably) angry over the fact that his father is dating someone new after his mother's suicide. It's a very awkward dynamic from the outset as they arrive at the large, two-story lodge in the middle of the snowy wilderness. When Richard is called away for a pressing issue at work, things get even more uncomfortable as it is now just Grace and the children. After a blizzard hits, and they lose power at the cabin, things go downhill in a hurry as Aiden decides to prove to the audience that he is one of the most evil kids in the history of film.

To be very clear, losing a mother to suicide like Aiden has and the prospect of your father remarrying might tend to make an immature young mind turn spiteful, but gaslighting is a totally different form of evil. There is a special place in hell for gaslighters. There is something so specifically and intentionally evil in Aiden playing mind games with a vulnerable psyche and trying to make Grace believe she has lost her mind. An adult would find that a tall order in both execution and ethics, let alone a child. Grace is the sole survivor of her whacked-out father's wildly misguided religious cult that committed mass suicide many years earlier. So she has definitely been through the wringer and takes medication for her PTSD, anxiety, and depression. Grace's childhood trauma and awful parents set her up for a difficult life, and Aiden is ready to take advantage of her problematic past.

Jaeden Martell Gives Us One of Cinema's Most Diabolical Kids

When the blizzard hits the remote cabin, the three are stranded without power and there is no help within miles of the snowed-in lodge. Once they are stranded, Aiden begins to manipulate Grace with a series of horrific mind games that eventually leads him to convince Grace that they are dead; that they have actually died and are existing in some sort of purgatory. He gets his little sister, Mia, to play along and poor Grace is helpless against the two who are now in cahoots to break her. But make no mistake, Aiden is the only culpable child as Mia is not old enough to realize the gravity of a quickly escalating game that will lead to a deadly outcome. He tries to make Grace believe that the only way they can escape the cold and drab afterlife is by repenting her sins — a principle that was at the core of her father's cultish ideology. He even goes so far as to rig a noose around his waist to make it look like he has hung himself by the neck only to spring to life telling Grace that the hanging didn't kill him because he's already dead, like her. That is some research-ready, next-level sociopathic shit right there. Grace is already on the ropes and reeling from cabin fever and also hearing voices from her dead father during her disturbing childhood. Aiden is getting off on breaking this poor woman, and only relents when he fears for his own safety. Narcissistic psychopathy is what that is, folks.

'The Lodge's Aiden is More Evil Than Damien From 'The Omen'

Well, we think by this point in the article, it may be fairly obvious why Aiden's crimes against Grace are far worse than the Antichrist himself, Damien — the poster child for evil children in film — in The Omen. Damien has no choice. He is the physical embodiment of sin and pure evil. He is literally a necessary evil that without, we wouldn't be able to recognize all the goodness and kindness in the world. He is the yin to the yang, the Alpha to the Omega, the tom-aye-to to the to-mah-to. It's the only reason he exists. Aiden, while grieving the horrible loss of his mentally ill mother, still has the agency to know that what he is doing is horrific. Hiding her meds? Creating fake ritualistic shrines? Being intentionally aloof, distant, and mysterious? Really?

Yes, he blames Grace (wrongly) for his mother's death, but you can still be an insolent and petulant little S.O.B. without taking it as far as Aiden does in The Lodge. To be fair, their father, Richard, shoulders a good bit of the blame as well as it was his idea to isolate them in the first place, and then he ups and leaves. And replacing their mother so quickly certainly is a questionable move for a father, but as we said, gaslighting is a special form of evil and Aiden actually relishes it in this film. He is a twisted kid who will go down in the annals of cinema as one of the most insidious children ever. When you are able to go toe to toe with the Prince of Darkness himself and actually come out on top and make him look like a boy scout — no, make that a cub scout — in the process, you are a truly vile human. And the ending proves that karma is indeed a bitch, Aiden.