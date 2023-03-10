At what is arguably one of the most exciting festivals of the year, those heading to Austin, Texas for the next 10 days to take in the sights, sounds, and weirdness of SXSW will certainly not be at a lack for entertainment. From film premieres to a multitude of the best musical acts from around the world, the arts festival delivers on a memorable experience for every attendee. Over the last few years, television networks have been adding to the thrill by taking over bars and event spaces to throw their own pop-ups as a way to completely immerse fans in their favorite shows. This year, Paramount+ is bringing the peak of entertainment to SXSW via The Lodge: a Paramount+ Experience.

While SXSW may be all about checking out bands you’ve never seen or even heard of before or snagging a spot at a secretive film screening, Paramount+ is here to make sure that your thirst is properly quenched with a set of themed speakeasies and bars. Want to sip on a cosmically classy libation worthy of Jean-Luc Picard? Check out the Ten Forward Bar which will transport you to the lavish digs of the Enterprise’s lounge - Guinan not included.

Feeling more in the mood to travel back to the old west and sip on a Dutton family-approved whiskey cocktail? The 1923 Speakeasy Bar is for you where you can put a little hair on your chest while celebrating all things the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone prequel series. Beer lovers can find some of the finest craft and domestic taps in the Paramount+ Pub, while gin drinkers can shake things up with the network’s house drink.

Along with taking a break from the crowds to kick back with a themed cocktail, fans of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Beavis and Butt-Head, School Spirits, Rabbit Hole, and other Paramount productions will have the opportunity to bring their favorite stories to life through a lineup of themed photo-ops. Dubbed the Mountain of Entertainment, the three-story pop-up can be found at Rainey St.’s The Clive Bar located at 609 Davis St. in Austin. The only catch is that the experience will only be there for a limited run of March 10 - 13, so you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss out.

Prepare to blast off at the Paramount Lodge by checking out more images from the experience below:

