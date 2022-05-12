Vince Gilligan has a soft spot for the underdogs. His acclaimed show Better Call Saul, the spin-off to the equally acclaimed Breaking Bad, opted to scale back the grandness of its parent show for a more intimate affair that chronicles the tragic tale of Jimmy McGill from good-natured lawyer to criminal defense attorney. He’s a man at the bottom of society, trying his best to do the right thing while the powers that be ensure that will never happen. It’s sad but engrossing stuff, and it reveals a fascination of Gilligan’s that accurately describes the protagonists of another spin-off he had a hand in creating (albeit one in a markedly different genre), The Lone Gunmen.

The titular trio first graced the screens of American television in February 1994 during the season one episode “E.B.E.” of the cult classic show The X-Files. Introduced as long-time allies of series lead Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), the team consisted of John Fitzgerald Byers (Bruce Harwood), Melvin Frohike (Tom Braidwood), and Richard Langly (Dean Haglund). While originally intended to appear in only this episode, their popularity led to them becoming recurring characters throughout the show’s initial nine-year run. Originally they served as little more than expository machines for whenever Mulder needed information on classified government projects, but they would later become an integral part of the show’s overarching narrative. A turning point came in the Season 5 episode “Unusual Suspects,” the first Lone Gunmen-focused episode written to accommodate the absence of Duchovny and fellow lead Gillian Anderson due to the filming schedule of the first The X-Files movie. The episode was penned by Vince Gilligan, who later co-wrote a sequel in the following season with John Shiban. Neither are particularly standout episodes, with both feeling like stopgaps to give the show’s leads a well-earned break, but they also presented a welcome change of pace by focusing on more grounded stories as opposed to the paranormal. It wasn’t long after that Gilligan and Shiban teamed up with fellow The X-Files writers Chris Carter and Frank Spotnitz on a Lone Gunmen spin-off, and in March 2001 the trio broke free of their previous shackles to finally headline their own show.

The excitement didn’t last long. The show was canceled after only thirteen episodes, with the episode “Jump the Shark” from season nine of The X-Files serving as its de-facto conclusion. While it received generally positive reviews, it struggled to find an audience in an era when its parent show was already waning in popularity, and today its supporters consist of the most hardcore fans of The X-Files. A shame, as even though The Lone Gunmen’s single season isn’t above the usual problems that plague the opening episodes of a new show, it has more than its share of inventive science-fiction tales that the franchise has become known for, with a batch of leads that make for a refreshing change from the usual protagonists of such shows. Twenty-one years on, The Lone Gunmen deserves recognition as the fun slice of conspiracy theory absurdism that it is, and demands a place alongside The X-Files on the streaming platforms of the world.

Much of the joy of The Lone Gunmen comes from the silliness of its stories. While The X-Files was never above the occasional comedy episode, The Lone Gunmen takes that idea and runs with it. With some of the most creative minds in television forming the writing team, you’re never far from the next bizarre idea. Fancy watching an elderly Nazi war criminal force-feed a grown man cake while he tries to convince her that he’s her long-lost son? Or the adventures of an ingenious chimp called Simon White-Thatch Potentloins as it plots its escape from a government lab so it no longer has to type out the works of Shakespeare? Well, The Lone Gunmen has you covered. The entire show has a very light-hearted tone, but the writers are careful never to stray too far into self-deprecating humor. Despite the absurdity of the situations our protagonists find themselves in, they always treat it with sincerity as they continue their goal to expose the truths the government would rather keep secret (even if those truths are so ridiculous no one will believe them). It always keeps one foot in reality, opting for tales of conspiracy theories and spy fiction rather than the paranormal that its parent show focused on. The show’s commitment to the truth no matter the cost, headlined by a cast of lowly misfits rebelling against the systems that keep them down, gives it an impactful message that elevates it beyond being just a silly comedy, with the wacky nature of the storylines becoming the perfect vector with which to deliver said message.

The show’s greatest strength comes from The Lone Gunmen themselves. Rather than subscribing to the usual traits the protagonists of American TV shows follow (that being attractive, powerful, and more than capable of handling any problem that comes their way), here are a trio of computer nerds that feel like a deliberate retaliation against such characters. They’re unglamorous, socially awkward, and look like they would go down at just the suggestion of a fight. While their goal to reveal the injustices of their government is an admirable one, there’s an inherent sadness that they’re doing it all for a newspaper that no one reads, but this simultaneously makes them impossible not to root for as they continue undeterred. The trio have brilliant chemistry, and while they all have their own unique quirks to prevent them from blending into one, there are plenty of similarities too. Byers, Frohike and Langly were born to be together, and their actors throw themselves into the roles with such commitment even the most mundane of scenes become a treat to watch.

The supporting cast of Zuleikha Robinson and Stephen Snedden as Yves Adele Harlow and Jimmy Bond, respectively, round out the main players. Initial impressions of both can make their characters feel a little archetypical, with Harlow performing the typical femme fatale role and Bond as a dumb but well-intentioned frat boy who also serves as The Lone Gunmen’s biggest fan, but both reveal surprising levels of depth as the show progresses. Bond in particular becomes an unexpected highlight, with his endless optimism becoming a beacon of hope during the show’s darker moments, illustrating why The Lone Gunmen should always push ahead with their goal of exposing the truth, even if their contribution is little more than a drop in an ocean. Michael McKean as the sinister government agent Morris Fletcher (first seen in The X-Files episode "Dreamland") makes for an excellent adversary to the group, with his pleasant exterior hiding a considerably more manipulative and egotistical interior. It’s just a shame he only appeared in a single episode before the show was canceled, as his brief interactions with the team are a joy to watch.

But despite all this, The Lone Gunmen is not without its problems. Some of the attempts at humor can edge a little too close to childish, and the lack of an overarching narrative can cause the show to feel stationary as it repeats the same formula week after week. It also lacks a truly killer episode. Season one of The X-Files was a tad rough in places, but it still contained episodes like “Ice” and “Beyond the Sea” that can be counted amongst its best moments. The closest The Lone Gunmen gets is “The Lying Game,” whose Freaky Friday inspired plot makes for the show’s funniest moments, but it’s also an episode aided by the appearance of The X-Files regular Walter Skinner (Mitch Pileggi), a fun addition that also segues into the show’s biggest problem. The Lone Gunmen is never able to escape the shadow of its more successful parent, despite the creative team’s best attempts. Mulder is dangled under our noses like a carrot on a stick throughout the entire run, and while David Duchovny does indeed make an appearance in the final episode, it’s a cameo that feels so forced it ultimately proves more distracting than enjoyable. References to The X-Files were inevitable, but the show failed to craft its own identity first, making them feel less like natural inclusions and more like a desperate attempt to win back lost viewers.

So it isn’t perfect, but nothing is, and the show deserves much better than being the red-headed stepchild of The X-Files franchise. Its healthy mix of science fiction lunacy, conspiracy theory madness and slapstick humor make it an endlessly enjoyable watch, and its titular trio remain some of the most unfortunate but lovable characters on television. The Lone Gunmen is nothing revolutionary, but it doesn’t have to be. It knows exactly what it is and does it well, and it’s a tragedy that it was canceled before a second season would have ironed out its flaws. Twenty-one years have passed since it first aired, making the show long overdue the revaluation it deserves. If The X-Files can thrive on every format there is, there’s no reason The Lone Gunmen should exist on a sixteen-year-old DVD and nothing else. It’s time to add the show to the plethora of streaming services the internet contains and give it the treatment it has rightfully earned.

Or maybe the powers that be are purposefully trying to keep it hidden. Sounds like a job for a certain virtuous trio.

