How solid are human relationships, actually? I mean those deep relationships, the ones that have you using words like "soul mate" to describe the person you love most. Theoretically, that's a bond that should be unshakable, impervious to any external factors, provided the partners are equally engaged and want to make the connection work. Surely something to that level can't be shattered by one single decision, right? Not if you ask The Loneliest Planet, a Julia Letkov-directed film that depicts a simple hiking trip that becomes an existential minefield for the couple taking the trip. It's a riveting piece of slow cinema that takes a pleasantly meandering quest and flips it into a queasy display of unspoken mea culpas and bitter resentment.

What is 'The Loneliest Planet' About?

Alex (Gael García Bernal) and Nica (Hani Furstenberg) are the type of couple that makes you envious or nauseous, depending on your disposition. They're in sync in every way imaginable, so happy to just be in each other's company, be it galavanting with local children or making jokes to each other while enjoying the local cuisine. So, when they embark on a trip to the country of Georgia to hike the mountain areas with their charismatic guide (Bidzina Gujabidze), they're all smiles and shining that honeymoon glow. No amount of drudgery or irritation from having to deal with the natural elements can get in the way of the bliss that Alex and Nica feel, and it feels as if we're getting a sampling of how their eventual marriage will play out. That is, until the trio comes across a new group of people, two men and a boy, who do not trust this trio, and the older man pulls an assault rifle on the couple. Without thinking about it, Alex immediately pulls Nica in front of him as a human shield, only to quickly second-guess himself and force himself back in front of her. An agonizing minute of silence follows, with Alex fully realizing what he's done and internalizing it, before the strangers leave them behind, seeing them as not a threat. But the damage has already been done, and the rest of the trip will exist under the fallout of this bombshell.

With full transparency, this is not a film about plot, or even what happens next, as much as it's about what isn't happening, and what we don't truly know. We know nothing about Alex and Nica except for what they show us, and we have no sense of their past as a couple. But what we can glean from their interactions is that, despite their intense physical chemistry and smooth rapport, there is a distance between them that is often displayed by how often they are apart from each other when walking and not actively engaging in "couple activities." Perhaps they're just trying to savor the moment, but they don't put forth much effort to be "together" outside of being in the same space with each other, as they rarely share in how they're experiencing this trip and even when they are closer, it's because the situation calls for them to be together, like when they're sharing a tent. Post-holdup, this chasm only gets exacerbated, as it's made apparent how little Alex and Nica have to confide in each other, to the point that they don't even acknowledge what happened or how much it's affecting both of them. To a degree that rivals the best cringe comedies, the two would much rather get back to the trip as it was before, letting the combined trauma and awkwardness overpower the situation and trying desperately to move past it, as if it never happened.

The Camerawork and Editing Visualize the Central Theme

To emphasize the contrast between how Alex and Nica want the trip to go versus how it actually is going is visualized in how the cinematography and editing interplay. As the trio trek along the mountains, the camera will be pulled back so far that it makes them look like ants, while the score blankets it in a magisterial glory. This is all only to be undercut by a smash cut to the trio dealing with some mundane irritation, like figuring out how to cross a river safely or rolling a large rock off of a hill out of boredom. The grinding reality of the moment-to-moment experience doesn't match the grand ambitions that Alex and Nica hold about the trip, serving as a metaphor for their entire relationship. No matter the small moments of joy they find along the way, it still succumbs to the same anhedonia that sets in, a feeling of the two twiddling their thumbs and going "What now?" It's a sense of waiting around that is reflected in the film's leisurely pace, along with the pace making the agonizing nausea of the unspoken trauma feel that much more pronounced, as we're left with no choice but to wallow in it. In a vein similar to masters of slow cinema like Andrei Tarkovsky, the prolonged fixation on the weight of the unspoken makes us lean forward in our seats, more highly anticipating the inevitable moments when something will happen to shake up the status quo.

That extra time allows the audience to ruminate on how, when you think about it, the holdup only clarified things that were already there, rather than fully changing who Alex and Nica are. Many of the avoidance behaviors they engage in when trying to avoid talking about the incident were behaviors that they already exhibited, but were able to ignore, since they were still in the glow of the honeymoon. Any time Alex tries to help Nica with any traversal, such as when she tries to cross a river, she repeatedly rebuffs him, much like how she always bats away any of his attempts at physical togetherness as a type of attempt at rekindling their connection. Before the incident, Alex and Nica were still on an equal plane of land when walking far about, but post-incident, Nica is either vastly in front or behind Alex and vastly prefers to stay by the guide's side. When the couple try and engage in the same banter with the guide around a campfire, the two go in extremely opposite directions, with Alex receding more into the background while Nica gets closer and closer to the guide. The incident magnified every microexpression and subconscious action between them, ripping the bandaid off to expose how easily their perfect little bubble could be popped.

The Real Terror Is What Can Never Be Answered

What's most torturous about The Loneliest Planet isn't what happens, but the idea of how events play out if Alex and Nica are never held up by those men. There are so many unanswered questions that float between Alex and Nica, never to be truly answered, as far as they're concerned. After the hold-up, Nica finds herself so enamored with the guide's empathy and his honesty about his own past that she winds up making out with him, and you wonder if she'd have done that if Alex hadn't sacrificed her for his sake. When Alex and Nica try to have sex the night before the trip is over, she's repulsed by the thought of it and says that it makes her "nauseous," a shocking change of pace from the can-barely-keep-their-hands-off-each-other energy of the first half. The morning they leave, they pack up silently and swiftly, side-by-side yet barely even looking at each other. It's plausible that they could reconcile in the future, use some couples' therapy to work past this, but at this moment, it feels like whatever they had is totally destroyed.

To call this film terrifying is not to say that it's a horror film in the genre sense, but to pinpoint the way it delicately pokes one block out of a Jenga tower, just to watch it all tumble down. On a pure survival level, you could argue what Alex did wasn't totally inexcusable, but to potentially forsake his one true love's survival for his own is nothing less than an utter betrayal. We often like to view tragedy as big gestures and dastardly backstabs, grand demonstrations of virulent greed and destruction. But this was a simple blink-and-you-miss-it decision that Alex didn't even have time to think about, as is so plainly shown to devastating effect by Gael García Bernal. Many a relationship drama will tell you that breakups come after a shared lifetime of disagreements and harbored resentments, but on The Loneliest Planet, all it took was one swift folly.

