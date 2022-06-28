Humberto G. Garcia's 2010 classic inspirational golf novel Mustang Miracle is getting a major film adaptation according to Deadline. Under the moniker The Long Game, the adaptation is in the works from Mucho Mas Media, Endeavor Content, and Bonniedale and features a quartet of stars in Jay Hernandez (Suicide Squad, Magnum P.I.), Jaina Lee Ortiz (Girls Trip, Station 19), Dennis Quaid (Midway, A Dog’s Purpose), and Julian Works (Beautiful Boy, 9-1-1: Lone Star) leading the film.

The Long Game is based on real-life events and follows the inspirational story of five Mexican caddies who worked at an exclusive golf club in 1950s Texas. At a time when reportedly very few Latinos knew of the game of golf and even fewer were actually allowed to play it, the five formed their own golf team and practiced on a homemade course that barely resembled the lush green grass of an official course. Through their love of the game and their dedicated Latino coach, they became experts in golf despite a lack of formal training. With self-taught swings and outdated equipment, they went on to dominate the all-caucasian teams that had discriminated against them, claiming the 1957 Texas State High School Golf Championship. They also swept the individual awards, with three of the players taking home the gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Julio Quintana (The Vessel) will direct the film, rejoining his fellow Blue Miracle alum Quaid among others. Marla Quintana, Paco Farias, and Jennifer C. Stetson penned the screenplay. Quaid will also produce through his Bonniedale banner alongside his wife Laura Quaid, Ben Howard, Julio Chapa through Mucho Mas, and Marla Quintana. Hernandez, meanwhile, will executive produce with Phillip Braun, Jason Gerber, Simon Wise, Bruce Barshop, and Vincent Cordero.

It's not much of a shocker to see the Blue Miracle team back together considering both the popularity of the film upon its Netflix release and the desire to make another partnership happen. Variety reported back in 2021 that Endeavor was in talks with the team behind the film for a new project. With the band back together, Howard was thrilled, saying in a statement, "We could not be happier than to reteam with our Blue Miracle partners on this ‘50s-era story that personifies strength, guts, and determination by the young men the film is based on. Their inspiring triumph to overcome prejudice and break barriers has inspired golfers of color, both professional and amateur, for decades to come."

Cristina Garza and Dan Guando, SVP’s of TV and Film Development and Production at Endeavor Content, also expressed confidence in Quintana to lead The Long Game forward. "We are deep fans of Julio’s work and are inspired by his dedication to telling authentic and grounded Latino stories, especially those pivotal, game-changing events that are excluded from history," the pair said. Quintana also served as a producer for the Sports Emmy-winner Devastated, adding to his qualifications to direct this new film under Endeavor.

Production on The Long Game begins next month.