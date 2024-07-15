The Big Picture 'The Long Game' starring Dennis Quaid and Jay Hernandez soared to the top of Netflix's film charts this week among U.S. audiences.

Premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, the inspirational golf drama tells the true story of five Mexican-American caddies who overcome economic and social barriers to become Texas state champions.

Julio Quintana directed and co-wrote the critically acclaimed film, which adapts the true story of Humberto G. Garcia's novel, Mustang Miracle.

Inspirational sports stories have long been a favorite among audiences, from Rudy to Miracle. That hasn't changed as a new tale of triumph against all odds has soared to the top of Netflix's charts this week - The Long Game. Among U.S. audiences, the Dennis Quaid and Jay Hernandez-led feature telling the true story of five Mexican-American caddies who become champions in the face of racism and economic barriers ranks as the platform's most-watched film right now, beating out some of the streamer's recently-released originals like Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and A Family Affair.

Based on Humberto G. Garcia's novel Mustang Miracle, The Long Game takes place in Texas in the 1950s as JB Peña (Hernandez) and his wife settle into their new home in the small town of Del Rio. At the heart of the story, though, is the team of young Latino golfers who catch his eye after he's denied entry to the town's prestigious country club due to the color of his skin. Outside their work inside the club, they design their own makeshift course in the middle of the desert to learn the game. JB and the boys' world changes forever when he convinces them to start a high school golf team, the San Felipe Mustangs, despite the few resources and even less experience at their disposal. Against all odds, however, the unlikely group would go on a legendary run that would culminate in them becoming the 1957 Texas state champions.

Behind the camera for this tale of golf trials and tribulations is Julio Quintana, who previously collaborated with Quaid on his last uplifting film on Netflix, Blue Miracle. The supporting cast features a bit of crossover there too, with that film's stars Miguel Angel Garcia and Jimmy Gonzalez carrying over to a talented group also including Cheech Marin, Julian Works, and Jaina Lee Ortiz, among others. In addition to directing, Quintana co-wrote the screenplay based on Garcia's original novel with help from Paco Farias and Jennifer C. Stetson.

'The Long Game' Was a Festival Favorite Before It Ever Hit Theaters

The Long Game first hit theaters back in April, but critics got their first look at the feature during the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, where it would come away with the event's Narrative Spotlight Audience Award. From that moment, the golf film has earned mostly positive reviews, including an 81% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an even higher 97% from audiences. Collider's Therese Lacson was less positive overall in her 5/10 review, though she did have praise for a standout performance from Hernandez. She added, "The Long Game isn't awful, it's perfectly serviceable as a sports flick about an inspiring all-American team, but that's all that it is: it's fine. There's little to write home about, and it feels like a case of unfulfilled potential."

Catch The Long Game now on Netflix and stay tuned here at Collider for future updates on the most-watched films and series on streaming.

