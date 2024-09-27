Geena Davis has a bone to pick with very bad men in The Long Kiss Goodnight. Lucky for them, she's even badder. Directed by her then-husband, Renny Harlin, the film co-stars Samuel L. Jackson as the comic relief and Davis's right-hand man. With its blend of action, comedy, romance, and thrills, The Long Kiss Goodnight is a quirky, one-of-a-kind film. Too clever for its own good, it's gone on to become a cult classic thanks to its progressive female lead action hero, and odd humor mostly delivered through one-liners from Jackson.

Written by Shane Black, Davis' complex portrayal as a schoolteacher turned assassin and the buddy cop elements of her partnership with Jackson keep the film light on its feet despite all the violence. Brian Cox appears in a brief but great supporting role, while Craig Bierko plays a terrifying terrorist. The Long Kiss Goodnight is also one of the most underrated Christmas movies, as it takes place over the course of a few days leading up to the holiday. Now streaming on Paramount+, The Long Kiss Goodbye is a bloody good time.

What Is 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' About?

Image via New Line Cinema

Geena Davis stars as Samantha Caine, an elementary schoolteacher raising her 8-year-old daughter as a single mother. Living with her boyfriend, Hal (Tom Amandes), Samantha suffers from amnesia, and has no memory of the past eight years after she was found washed up on the Jersey shore, pregnant, with several injuries. When Samantha gets in a car crash on the way home from a Christmas party, she begins to remember her past life, and discovers that she was a lethal government assassin, Charly Baltimore. Dangerous men from her past who believed her to be dead then re-emerge, and Samantha begins to hunt the men before they catch her. Samuel L. Jackson plays Mitch Hennesy, a private detective hired by Samantha to help her on her mission, and the two then try to stop these dangerous men before they detonate a bomb on Christmas Eve.

Geena Davis Named Her Role in 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' as One of Her Favorites

Close

Samantha Caine is a remarkably forward-thinking action female hero for a '90s film. Coming off the high that was Thelma and Louise, The Long Kiss Goodnight should have been a triumphant follow-up as another feminist, female-oriented story. Though it had the same kick, it was not as successful as Thelma and Louise, or Davis' other '90s feminist classic, A League of Their Own.

One of Davis' best sequences in The Long Kiss Goodnight is when she is continuously submerged in freezing water while being tied up by terrorists. She emerges, completely transformed into her former violent self, "Charley." She dyes her hair platinum blonde, smokes cigarettes, and cuts a scary figure as she utilizes her tall frame and domineering presence to morph into an action hero chucking knives and trading bullets. Speaking to the New Yorker, Davis remarked,

"Renny and I made “The Long Kiss Goodnight” for New Line. I love that movie. My character might be my favorite role—it’s a close call between Thelma and that one. Anyway, that movie came out great and got some good reception, but it didn’t soar to heights, let’s say, perhaps as we wanted it to."

'The Long Kiss Goodnight' Is An Underrated Christmas Cult-Classic

Image via New Line Cinema

The Long Kiss Goodnight delivered a one-of-a-kind action movie, utilizing pulse-racing fight scenes to earn its singular voice. Samuel L. Jackson is the movie's secret weapon, delivering a performance that's refreshingly loose and laid-back, a rare departure from the intensity seen in many of his other roles. Jackson even cited it as his favorite movie of his to watch. Ahead of its time, it walked the path that franchises like Die Hard and The Bourne series would later take, as Samantha fights terrorists on Christmas Eve, and recovers memories from a past life. Finally, The Long Kiss Goodnight has rightfully found its place on a major streamer, and shouldn't be slept on any longer.

The Long Kiss Goodnight is currently available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

