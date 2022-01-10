What is it with dewy-eyed couples and staying in decrepit houses in the remote wilderness? Well, it's obviously something to do with the fact that no one under the age of thirty who isn't a lawyer can pay rent in the big cities — that, or we actively want to be targeted by spooky, rural cults. And that's exactly what happens to Scout Taylor-Compton and Nolan Funk, by the looks of things, in Rich Ragsdale's The Long Night, going by its recently released trailer.

Cut together to jarringly abstract effect, The Long Night finds the young pair staying in a big spooky house in the middle of the woods in the old southern stomping grounds of partner Grace (Taylor-Compton). The quiet weekend takes a bizarre, terrifying turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader come to fulfil an apocalyptic prophecy. The trailer doesn't reveal too much, so we're not entirely sure what's apocalyptic about it all... but it does look like there's a quasi-dream sequence (or — get this — is it real?) wherein Grace's baby is cut out and kidnapped by the cult. Very Rosemary's Baby.

Taylor-Compton, best known for appearing as franchise heroine Laurie Strode in Rob Zombie's Halloween reboot duology, is considered something of a low-key scream queen. In September of last year she was asked how she felt about the new-new Halloween reboot starring the original Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis, and whether she would have liked to return to the role herself. "It would've been amazing to do more. I think that was the plan originally," she says, continuing:

"Would I have loved to have been in them? Yeah, of course. It would've been really cool to even do a cameo. Danielle Harris and myself, we always say this. We're like, "Well, they want everybody to be a part of it." I was like, "Danielle, you've been a part of so many, they want anybody that's been a part of them." I was like, "That's crazy." But it's really cool to see them continue the journey and to see Michael (Myers) on the screen again. So there's a love there, for sure."

Either way, it's great to her back in a scary starring role.

The Long Night will be available digitally on February 4. Check out the all-new trailer below:

And check out film's synopsis and poster here:

"While searching for the parents she’s never known, New York transplant Grace (Taylor-Compton) returns to her childhood southern stomping grounds with her boyfriend (Funk) to investigate a promising lead on her family’s whereabouts. Upon arrival, the couple’s weekend takes a bizarre, terrifying turn as a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader terrorize the pair en route to fulfilling a twisted ancient apocalyptic prophecy."

